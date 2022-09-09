Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Borussia Dortmund - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
NYCFC vs Atlas: How to watch Campeones Cup on TV/live stream, team news & prediction
New York City FC and Atlas go head-to-head on Wednesday in the annual Campeones Cup. The competition pits the MLS Cup Playoffs champion against the winner of Liga MX's Campeon de Campeones and has been held three times so far since 2018. MLS has two wins so far through Atlanta...
MLS・
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Elche - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Elche.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leicester City - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leicester
Chelsea predicted lineup vs RB Salzburg - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face RB Salzburg in the Champions League.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona: Player ratings as Hernandez & Sane strike
Player ratings from Bayern Munich's 2-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona in Group C.
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash
Xavi reveals what's changed at Barcelona since last Bayern clash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Maccabi Haifa - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.
Barcelona set to wear controversial white away kit for 2023/24 season
Barcelona look likely to wear an all white away kit for 2023/24 - causing controversy because of the similarities to Real Madrid.
Premier League confirms resumption with 7 of 10 scheduled games
Premier League has confirmed its resumption with seven of the scheduled ten games set to take place.
Where to watch Serie A on TV everywhere in the world: The complete guide for all countries
How to watch Serie A anywhere in the world.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: Top 25 Premier League players revealed
The top 25 Premier League players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team have been revealed.
EFL confirm schedule will resume on Tuesday
EFL fixtures will resume on Tuesday following the death of The Queen.
Champions League roundup 13/9/22: Bayern triumph over Lewandowski, Liverpool nick late win
The roundup of action from Tuesday's Champions League.
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg: Player ratings as Graham Potter draws first match in charge of Blues
Player ratings from Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg in the Champions League.
Man Utd confirm 25-player Premier League squad for 2022/23 season
Manchester United's 25-player squad for the first half of the Premier League season has been confirmed.
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo eyeing January exit; Messi delaying contract talks
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, N'Golo Kante, Rafael Leao, Harry Kane & more.
90min
846
Followers
9K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0