Pelahatchie, MS

Morning ‘Sip: Yogi On The Lake

By Kayla Thompson
 5 days ago

The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Pelahatchie for a morning at Yogi On The Lake. This weekend the park is hosting its 3rd Annual Celebrity Muscadine Stomp featuring WJTV’s Byron Brown. Yogi On The Lake is also offering families a huge discount to visit as the summer comes to a close.

For more information: www.jellystonems.com

