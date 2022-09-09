ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

National Television Awards among events postponed as national mourning begins

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyGxY_0hotuO8h00

The National Television Awards will be rescheduled to next month as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen, organisers have announced.

The prize ceremony was due to take place on September 15 from Wembley’s OVO Arena but it will now be held on October 13.

A number of entertainment events have been cancelled or postponed as a period of national mourning begins for the late monarch.

A statement shared on the awards show’s Twitter said: “We have taken the decision to postpone this year’s National Television Awards as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“The 2022 NTAs will now take place on Thursday, 13th October, live from The OVO Arena Wembley.

It also confirmed that all tickets will remain valid for the new date and that viewer voting has been paused until September 20 and then will remain open until the day of the ceremony.

Among the nominees for an award is Tom Parker who has been posthumously shortlisted for a documentary about the charity concert he organised six months before his death aged 33 in aid of cancer research.

Presenting duo Ant and Dec, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway and stars from the hit Netflix series Bridgerton are also among the stars competing for a gong.

In the world of art, the chairman of the Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group has announced that all activity will be paused during the national period of mourning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2bSc_0hotuO8h00
Artist Samson Kambala with his plinth design entitled Antelope (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

A sculpture created by Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu was due to be unveiled on the plinth in Trafalgar Square on September 14 but this will be rescheduled to a later date.

The sculpture, titled Antelope, depicts a 1914 photograph of Baptist preacher John Chilembwe and European missionary John Chorley.

Ekow Eshun, chairman of the commissioning group, said in a statement: “The Fourth Plinth Commissioning Group are deeply saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II and would like to pay tribute to her lifetime of support and patronage for the arts and cultural world.

“We join the nation in conveying our sincerest sympathy to the royal family at this difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, all activity for the Fourth Plinth will be temporarily paused for the period of national mourning and the unveiling of the new sculpture by Samson Kambalu planned for Wednesday September 14 2022 will be rescheduled.”

The BBC also announced that Radio 2’s Live In Leeds event will not take place next weekend.

A statement said: “Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect, BBC Radio 2 Live in Leeds will now not take place on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th September.

“Ticket holders will be issued with refunds via the ticketing provider.”

The BBC’s Last Night Of The Proms, scheduled to take place on Saturday September 10, was previously cancelled as a mark of respect.

Luxury fashion brand Burberry confirmed to the PA news agency that its Spring/Summer 2023 runway show at London Fashion Week, due to take place on Saturday September 17, would no longer go ahead.

Raf Simons has also reportedly cancelled its show at LFW, which is due to run from September 16 to 20.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Meghan’s Archetypes podcast paused during mourning period for Queen

The Duchess of Sussex has paused the release of her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, for the duration of the mourning period for the Queen. Three full episodes of the audio series have been released since its launch on August 23, featuring conversations with veteran tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress and producer Mindy Kaling.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle praised for curtsying in front of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall

Meghan Markle has been applauded for her “elegance” and “grace” during Queen Elizabeth II’s service, particularly the moment when she curtsied in front of the late monarch’s coffin. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s procession in Westminster Hall.During the event, Meghan was spotted standing with the family as the Queen’s coffin had arrived. In a video shared on Twitter that featured the Duchess in the background, viewers can see her passing by the coffin and paying her respects by going into a curtsy and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raf Simons
Person
Kate Garraway
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Meteorite ‘bigger than anything ever seen’ spotted over Scotland

Residents in Scotland and Northern England were stunned to witness a likely meteor gliding through the sky, describing the event as “unbelievable” and “stunning”. The UK Meteor Network confirmed that they have received more than 200 reports of “a fireball spotted” at 9pm on Wednesday, with most sightings coming from Scotland and Northern Ireland.The celestial phenomenon was captured on cameras, showing a brightly lit object flying at a downward angle followed by a huge tail. “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?” Rhiannon Hayes, a Twitter user, said in...
SCIENCE
newschain

Camilla wears diamond thistle brooch given to her by the Queen

The Queen Consort wore a diamond thistle brooch gifted to her by the late Queen in a poignant tribute to Elizabeth II. Camilla choose the heirloom – a nod to the Scottish national flower – for her mourning outfit as she attend the service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Television#Fashion Brands#London Fashion Week#Mourning#The Ovo Arena Wembley
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

William and Harry side by side as Queen’s loyal staff join procession

The Prince of Wales processed next to his brother the Duke of Sussex as they honoured the Queen by walking behind her coffin as it was drawn on a gun carriage to the lying in state. William and Harry were side by side – unlike at the Duke of Edinburgh’s...
U.K.
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
newschain

Mourners brought to tears as they say goodbye to Queen at Westminster Hall

Mourners have been brought to tears as they said goodbye to the Queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Members of the public were paying their respects to the late monarch from 5pm on Wednesday after her coffin was taken to the hall from Buckingham Palace.
U.K.
newschain

King and Queen Consort to take in Cardiff landmarks on trip to Wales

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle on their first trip to Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Charles and Camilla will travel to the Welsh capital on Friday, having already toured parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. It will...
U.K.
newschain

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and...
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh. With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around...
U.K.
newschain

8 important funeral etiquette tips, before the Queen is laid to rest

Dignitaries, prime ministers, presidents and key figures from around the world will join the royal family to pay their last respects to the longest ever reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral on Monday September 19. The service will be televised from Westminster Abbey, which can hold around 2,00...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy