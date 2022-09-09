Many agencies have exhausted their resources for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, but Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance Program (SWP MEAP) has funding for a limited time to assist Upper Peninsula residents with their heat and electric costs. SWP urges Upper Peninsula residents struggling with paying their heat and electric bills to contact the SWP MEAP Energy and Climate Office for assistance with home energy bills and energy efficiency services at 906-273-2742.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO