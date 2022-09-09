Read full article on original website
Michigan Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.1% In July
Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down by one-tenth of a percentage point between July and August to 4.1 percent, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Statewide employment inched up by 1,000, while total unemployment was reduced by 1,000, resulting in an unchanged workforce over the month.
Superior Watershed Partnership Has Energy Assistance Available
Many agencies have exhausted their resources for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, but Superior Watershed Partnership’s Michigan Energy Assistance Program (SWP MEAP) has funding for a limited time to assist Upper Peninsula residents with their heat and electric costs. SWP urges Upper Peninsula residents struggling with paying their heat and electric bills to contact the SWP MEAP Energy and Climate Office for assistance with home energy bills and energy efficiency services at 906-273-2742.
DNR Proposes Increase In Lake Michigan Salmon Stocking
After decades of fish stocking decreases to balance the alewife and Chinook salmon populations, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeing good indicators that a modest stocking increase may be warranted in Lake Michigan. To discuss this proposal and receive public feedback, the DNR will host a virtual meeting...
