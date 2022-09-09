Read full article on original website
Project to provide air purifiers in Utah K-12 classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY — Schools throughout Utah can sign up for a new program that will provide air purifiers for all K-12 classrooms. Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment and the Utah Department of Health and Human Services joined forces in a clean air initiative that will place air purifiers in schools across the state, with funding from a grant.
Using Stormwater to create wetlands at the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY — The Nature Conservancy will soon be using stormwater to create new wetlands off the shores of the Great Salt Lake. The project is under construction right now. The end result will be similar to what you can see now at the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve.
Stormy days expected in northern Utah through Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — Forecasters said rain and the potential for flash flooding could linger in parts of Utah over the next 36 hours. “Soaking tropical rains have pounded southern Utah racking up some great rain totals. Over 2″ for Brian Head and near 1″ for St. George proper,” KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson said. “Flash flood potential remains elevated for Brian Head and Zion National Park today (Wednesday) as showers and storms could persist come afternoon. The cool/wet pattern sticks around for the next couple of days in northern Utah pushing rain totals toward that 2″ mark by the time we are all said and done.
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON, Utah — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields’ door, he wasn’t really in the market for what the guy was selling, but he made a nice pitch. “It’s supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it’s also a vacuum,” Shields said.
Tips for your safety during National Preparedness Month
September is designated as National Preparedness Month: set aside to help people think ahead and take action to be ready in case of an emergency. The goal is to help people realize the life they built and the family they’ve grown is worth protecting. Wade Mathews, with the Utah...
Mendenhall proposes $6 million to build 400 new housing units for Salt Lake homeless
SALT LAKE CITY – Standing together Tuesday afternoon, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake County, and the state outlined steps to address the crisis of homelessness in our communities as Utah heads into colder months. Those housing solutions, permanent and transitional, begin with major investments at each level of government....
45 killed in auto-pedestrian crashes honored with 45 shoes
PROVO, Utah — Pedestrian fatalities in Utah, and across the country, are on pace to set the wrong kind of records this year. The number of pedestrians hit and killed by vehicles has been on the rise in recent years. A pedestrian summit in Provo today focused on solutions...
State warns of increased number of West Nile virus cases in horses
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food warned horse owners about an increase in the number of West Nile virus cases. A news release said owners should get their horses vaccinated. Four horses tested positive in the last month with three animals getting euthanized. “The...
Massive health care strike: 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job
(CNN) — About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota went on strike Monday morning, saying they are fighting for better staffing and better care for their patients. The strike is against 13 hospitals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, as well as Duluth. It is scheduled to last only three days, and the union says the strike is not about pay but over letting members provide the quality of care they want to provide to patients.
Chronic Absenteeism leads to rise in F grades in most of Utah’s largest school districts
The final bell at Cedar Valley High sends students into the halls heading for home. But many of them were in already in the halls during class. “They come to our school and wander, they don’t go to class,” Counselor Aprill Triggs said. Schools all over Utah are...
KSL Investigators help Utahn sent to collections for wireless service she says she never had
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Have you ever been hounded for charges you do not owe? Well, it has happened to a Pleasant Grove woman — twice. And when she could not get the debt collector to listen, she called the KSL Investigators for help. Kim Olsen pays Xfinity...
Utah’s Episcopal Diocese leader is retiring after 12 years of leadership
Bishop Scott Hayashi, the leader of Utah’s Episcopal Diocese, is retiring. He and his wife, Amy, have three adult daughters. The couple is moving to Washington. Bishop Hayashi became Utah’s 11th Episcopal Bishop on November 6, 2010, and for the past twelve years, he has been a voice of calm and friendship in interfaith relationships in the communities.
Sunday edition: the future of the monarchy; The political landscape in Utah
This week Doug Wright talks with a BYU professor about the future of the British Monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Doug also looks at the political landscape in Utah with two months to go until the mid-term elections. Kirk Jowers joins Doug to talk about the races around the state and how they are heating up. Plus, how successful are write-in campaigns? Doug and Matthew Burbank, Department of Political Science Assoc. Dean at the University of Utah, look at Steve Handy’s efforts as a write-in candidate to keep his seat.
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
Police believe missing Utah girl, 14, may be with adults planning to take her out of US
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said Alexia Nicolee Linarex Jauregui, 14, was originally reported as a runaway but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
UPDATE: Utah teen found after police believe she was kidnapped
GRANTSVILLE, Utah — A Utah girl previously reported missing is now considered part of a kidnapping, Grantsville police said Tuesday. Sgt. Jeff Watson said the 14-year-old was originally reported as a runaway, but because of who she is now with, police are changing the status of her case to a kidnapping.
Citing ‘serious concerns,’ judge drops drug test results from state custody case
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A Utah judge has ruled disputed drug tests cannot be considered in a family court case, potentially impacting other cases involving similar results. Fourth District Juvenile Court Judge Douglas Nielsen announced his decision during a remote hearing in the case Monday evening, citing “serious concerns” about the reliability of certain saliva-based drug test results.
Gov Cox signs letter to president, opposing student loan plan
SALT LAKE CITY – Gov. Spencer Cox is among 22 Republican governors who signed a letter to President Joe Biden, calling on him to withdraw his student loan forgiveness plan immediately. The letter says they “support making higher education more affordable and accessible,” but they argue the current plan...
