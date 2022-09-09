This week Doug Wright talks with a BYU professor about the future of the British Monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Doug also looks at the political landscape in Utah with two months to go until the mid-term elections. Kirk Jowers joins Doug to talk about the races around the state and how they are heating up. Plus, how successful are write-in campaigns? Doug and Matthew Burbank, Department of Political Science Assoc. Dean at the University of Utah, look at Steve Handy’s efforts as a write-in candidate to keep his seat.

UTAH STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO