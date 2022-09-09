Read full article on original website
Micron breaks ground on new Boise facility
BOISE — On Monday, Micron Technology, Inc. celebrated its historic groundbreaking for a new multi-billion-dollar fab plant, which is expected to take the lead in memory manufacturing. “Investments like the one Micron Technologies is making here in Boise will really help to get America ahead of where the global economy is going,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said at the groundbreaking. Micron has a storied history in Boise that...
Idaho State Journal
Oath Keepers
I noticed your story in the ISJ about the leaked membership of the 'oath keepers'. There is no leaking Idaho legislator chad christensen who is apparently proud to list himself as a member. What do you say about an un-American loud mouth that also lists himself as a member of the john birch society. It's a sad day for our country when sissy grand standers like christensen are able to influence voters. He's such a tool that his own party dumped him in the primary. Now if he would just sit down and shut up or move to texas we would all be better off.
Oregon confirms new wolves in northern Cascade Mountains
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with...
Bundy, Rodriguez fail to show up for court hearing — again — in St. Luke’s lawsuit
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez seemed to be testing the limits of the judicial system Tuesday, as they continued to ignore a judge’s order and didn’t show up in court for the second time in a lawsuit brought by St. Luke’s Health System. Gesturing to an empty defendant’s bench Tuesday afternoon, an attorney for St. Luke’s remarked to the judge that Idaho’s justice system “contemplates the parties actually participating” in the legal process. ...
Swift Homes Makes It Easy for Georgia Homeowners to Sell Their Homes Fast
Renowned company helps sellers in the Peach State, and throughout the country, sell their houses quickly for top cash value. ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Swift Homes, a nationally-recognized enterprise that facilitates home sales for customers across the United States, has worked on many transactions in the State of Georgia. The company is composed of experienced and highly knowledgeable individuals committed to helping homeowners sell their properties as swiftly as possible for competitive cash offers.
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
