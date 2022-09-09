Read full article on original website
Ukraine's military claims downing Iran drone used by Russia
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's military claimed Tuesday for the first time that it encountered an Iranian-supplied suicide drone used by Russia on the battlefield, showing the deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran as the Islamic Republic's tattered nuclear deal with world powers hangs in the balance. U.S. intelligence...
Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the...
China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence. The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization...
Australian PM supports Charles continuing climate advocacy
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said King Charles III continuing to advocate for climate change action in his new apolitical role as monarch would be “perfectly acceptable.” Albanese was speaking ahead of an Australian delegation’s scheduled departure from Sydney on Thursday for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. Albanese said the new king would decide whether he continued to advocate for reduced greenhouse gas emissions has he had done for years as a prince. “It’s important that the monarchy distance from party political issues. But there are issues like climate change where I think if he chooses to continue to make statements in that area, I think that is perfectly acceptable,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Cambodia begins treason trial of 37 opposition figures
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian activists and former opposition lawmakers accused of trying to help an exiled political candidate return home stood trial on treason charges Thursday with few of the defendants in attendance. Former opposition leader Sam Rainsy and several top leaders of the disbanded Cambodia National...
NATO Nowhere Near Ready for Direct War With Russia: Ex-General
Sir Richard Shirreff told Newsweek the alliance should "take the gloves off" and ramp up weapons supplies to Kyiv.
Queen's reign saw British leave Mideast with a mixed legacy
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The long reign of Queen Elizabeth II saw large swaths of the world cast off London's rule, but after her death a handful of British-installed monarchies still endure in the Middle East.
Pope urged to avoid ‘supermarket of religions’ in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Pope Francis warned Kazakhstan’s bishops on Thursday against fueling nostalgia for the past, as one of his traditionalist critics here did just that by suggesting that Francis’ participation in an interfaith conference could imply papal endorsement of a “supermarket of religions.”. The...
Faced with war losses, Russian propagandists retreat to anger and patriotism
Russian state television pundits and officials for months painted Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as a well-oiled "special military operation" that is methodically achieving its goals of "demilitarizing" and "denazifying" the Kyiv "regime." But the embarrassing rout of Russian forces from northeastern Ukraine in recent days sent a normally harmonious choir...
