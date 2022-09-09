ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson Ranked as 6th-Best Quarterback for Week 1

By Erick Trickel
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFIPZ_0hottlD500

Is this right for the Denver Broncos quarterback?

The Denver Broncos have a lot of hope for this season. The ownership situation is resolved with a new quarterback and coaching staff installed. However, some outside of Broncos Country have some concerns because of issues with Russell Wilson on tape.

The misgivings include Wilson's issues against two-high safety looks, taking too many sacks, his weight, and even how 'corny' he can be. While not every one of those concerns is viable, most of them are.

Wilson does have his issues with two-high safety looks and taking too many sacks. He was the most sacked QB in the NFL in his first decade in the league.

Many have written these drawbacks off for one reason or another, but the issues are there. Of course, with the number of sacks Wilson has taken, part of the issue was the offensive line, but his consistently high average time to throw doesn't help.

Despite those issues, The Ringer's Steven Ruiz gave his quarterback rankings for the first week of the season, placing Wilson was the sixth-best.

These rankings are based on a point system that factors in six aspects of being an NFL quarterback: accuracy, arm talent, creativity, decision-making, pocket presence, and pre-snap.

From there, the overall grade takes the scores and weighs them with accuracy and decision-making, accounting for 50% of the overall score. Arm talent is another 20%, and the final three weigh 10% each.

The top five quarterbacks with their overall scores are:

  1. Aaron Rodgers (96.2)
  2. Patrick Mahomes (94.8)
  3. Justin Herbert (94.3)
  4. Tom Brady (91.8)
  5. Josh Allen (88.0)

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7Cni_0hottlD500

https://qbrankings.theringer.com/

Wilson ranks sixth with an 87.5. Each quarterback also got a few tags about his game, and Wilson's was a 'trick shot artist' but also 'washed watch.' Being on the 'washed watch' list is one of the national concerns about how much gas Wilson has left in the tank.

What carried Wilson was his fourth-best accuracy score of 95, which counts for 25% of the overall score. His decision-making was ninth-best, which was 86, and counted for 25% of his overall score.

Pocket presence and pre-snap, 10% each, were the two low scores for Wilson, with 64 and 75, respectively. Only two quarterbacks had a lower pocket presence score, and Wilson was 15th in pre-snap.

What it Means

This is a favorable ranking for Wilson, even if he is on the washed list. Being on the 'washed watch' list is understandable but may be a little premature.

Before Wilson hurt his finger and was rushed back last season, he was expected to get his first-ever elusive MVP vote. He went 90-of-125 passing for 1,196 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception.

Even after he came back from the injury, his play eventually rebounded. However, the first two weeks were rough, completing 34-of-66 passes for 368 yards with two interceptions. In addition, the finger injury wasn't fully healed when he came back, which was evident from watching him throw.

After a while, it got back to normal as Wilson went 135-of-209 passing for 1,548 yards and 15 touchdowns to three interceptions. So for 12 of his 14 games, Wilson was playing at an MVP level, even with his issues against two-high looks, holding the ball too long, and his lack of attacking the middle of the field.

Wilson completed 67.4% of his passes, with 2,745 yards, 25 touchdowns, and four interceptions over 12 games, taking out the first two after he returned from injury. It shows how the injury hindered his performance after being rushed back and derailed his season. However, it torpedoed more than that as it hurt the public opinion on his play overall.

This isn't to argue that Wilson is a top-five quarterback in the NFL, but he is still top-10. He is still a competent quarterback with a few good years left in the tank. Being ranked sixth-best for Week 1 is a little high, but fine. The issue with the ranking is Wilson being on the 'washed watch' list.

Wilson still had a good season, even when you take what he did over the full campaign and extrapolate that to a full schedule. He would've been ranked 15th in passing yards and finished with the sixth-most in his career. His total touchdowns would have been 10th-most, and he would've been tied for fourth-fewest interceptions.

The ranking of Wilson as the sixth-best quarterback is fine, even given The Ringer 's comments about his best and worst attribute score. He is also a bit of a 'trick-shot artist' with some throws he can make. However, despite the concerns about being washed, that take is a bit premature.

There should be more concern about how the Broncos' offense looks, Wilson's average time to throw, and issues attacking the middle of the field than whether he is washed.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll: 'Surprised' Broncos took Russell Wilson off the field

Pete Carroll was just as surprised as everyone else at the Denver Broncos’ decision at the end of “Monday Night Football.”. Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday after Denver missed a 64-yard field goal with just under 20 seconds left. The Broncos had a 4th-and-5 with around a minute left and let the clock go down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

There's 1 Quarterback Trade Mentioned Most For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys look to be in big trouble for the next couple of months. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is set to have surgery on his right thumb after suffering an injury to it during Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That means Cooper Rush is next in...
DALLAS, TX
People

Ciara and Kids Join Russell Wilson for Adorable Photos After Contract Extension: 'Glory to God'

Russell Wilson had Ciara and their children by his side as he signed the five-year, $245 million extension, the third most lucrative contract in NFL history in terms of guaranteed money Russell Wilson is making historic moves in his career, and he wants his kids to have a front seat to it all. On Thursday, it was announced that the new Denver Broncos quarterback signed a five-year, $245 million extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money, the third most lucrative in terms of guaranteed money in NFL...
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Young shares harsh comments about Seahawks

Steve Young spared no feelings when talking about the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Young is part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” and was talking ahead of the Seahawks-Denver Broncos game on Monday. The focus of the game was Russell Wilson’s departure from the Seahawks to the Broncos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#American Football#Sports#The Denver Broncos
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Kirk Cousins’ attire during press conference

The Minnesota Vikings torched the Green Bay Packers 23-7 as the duo of quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson combined for 184 yards and two touchdowns. For Minnesota fans, that alone was a great start to the season. And then Cousins showed up to the postgame press conference looking like everybody’s midwestern middle-aged dad.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
People

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
The Spun

RGIII Has Interest In The Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

RGIII suited up against the Cowboys twice a year for three seasons during his time in Washington, but now it looks like the former Rookie of the Year would like to suit up for them. After Dak Prescott went down with a hand injury, Dallas was forced to turn to...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
thecomeback.com

Russell Wilson’s bold suit garners reactions

On Monday night, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle to face his former team and he decided to arrive in style. In his first game with the Denver Broncos since being traded from the Seahawks, Russ showed up at Lumen Field wearing a very shiny lime green suit that was pretty impossible to miss. He even tweeted out video of his arrival himself just in case you missed it.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu has brutal assessment that may worry Broncos fans

The Seattle Seahawks defense was on fire against the Denver Broncos, shutting down the Broncos offense led by former Seahawks star Russell Wilson. The Seahawks backline was suffocating, denying the Broncos multiple golden opportunities to score in the second half, as Wilson and his squad failed to capitalize on seven plays from within the nine-yard line in the third quarter alone. It’s a bit disingenuous to just chalk that up to Broncos errors, as the Seahawks defense was all up in Denver’s grill from minute one.
DENVER, CO
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy