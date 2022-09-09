ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

'Drink Champs' Release Long-Awaited Black Star & Dave Chappelle Episode

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bN7ea_0hottjRd00
Photo: Getty Images

After spending months on the ice, Drink Champs finally released its anticipated episode starring Black Star featuring Dave Chappelle .

On Thursday, September 8, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN debuted the long-awaited Drink Champs episode starring Talib Kweli & Yasiin Bey along with special guest Dave Chappelle on REVOLT. Last month, Noreaga explained that the episode is shorter than the original episode they filmed earlier this year. Nonetheless, the 45-minute conversation still contains a great deal of gems that fans have come to expect from the alcohol-induced podcast. In the latest trailer, Black Star discusses their recent album No Fear of Time while Chappelle reflects on some of the hardships of working on Chappelle's Show .

"When I did Chappelle's Show and I wanted to do music, I couldn't get people to come on," the veteran comic-actor said.

The episode was recorded in the Half Baked star's hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio. It was teased back in May following the horrific incident at The Hollywood Bowl where Chappelle was attacked by someone in the audience . Drink Champs was planning to debut the episode a few weeks later, but they held back on releasing it at Chappelle's request. Back in August, N.O.R.E. had teased an "edited" version of the episode and even dropped it but the team quickly removed it. DJ EFN recently explained what happened with the episode.

“There was some miscommunication, but we got on the phone with Dave and his team and agreed to properly release through our regular release schedule and partners,” EFN told HipHopDX . "[The Uvalde shooting] happened the week after we filmed and so we were going to fast track that episode and then all parties involved were like it doesn’t feel right and we skipped that whole week. And then we had other episodes already in the queue and so it got pushed."

Listen to the entire episode above.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Camerimage to Honor Hype Williams

Hype Williams is set to accept the Award for Achievement in Music Videos at the 30th edition of the EnergaCamerimage cinematography festival, which will take place Nov. 12-19 in Torun, Poland. The filmmaker, visual artist and still photographer has worked with artists and bands including The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Beyoncé, DMX, Pharrell Williams and Jennifer Lopez.More from The Hollywood ReporterCamerimage: Vance Burberry to Receive Music Video Achievement AwardCamerimage: Stephen Burum to Receive Lifetime Achievement AwardCamerimage: 'C'mon C'mon' Wins Golden Frog His work helming music videos and commercials have earned him multiple Grammy nominations, Billboard Music Awards and NAACP Image Awards. He’s a recipient of the BET Awards’ director of the year honor, MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement, and Hip-Hop Lifetime Achievement Award at VH1 Hip-Hop Honors 2017. Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'
MOVIES
The Independent

Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech

Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

175K+
Followers
20K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy