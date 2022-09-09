'Drink Champs' Release Long-Awaited Black Star & Dave Chappelle Episode

Photo: Getty Images

After spending months on the ice, Drink Champs finally released its anticipated episode starring Black Star featuring Dave Chappelle .



On Thursday, September 8, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN debuted the long-awaited Drink Champs episode starring Talib Kweli & Yasiin Bey along with special guest Dave Chappelle on REVOLT. Last month, Noreaga explained that the episode is shorter than the original episode they filmed earlier this year. Nonetheless, the 45-minute conversation still contains a great deal of gems that fans have come to expect from the alcohol-induced podcast. In the latest trailer, Black Star discusses their recent album No Fear of Time while Chappelle reflects on some of the hardships of working on Chappelle's Show .

"When I did Chappelle's Show and I wanted to do music, I couldn't get people to come on," the veteran comic-actor said.



The episode was recorded in the Half Baked star's hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio. It was teased back in May following the horrific incident at The Hollywood Bowl where Chappelle was attacked by someone in the audience . Drink Champs was planning to debut the episode a few weeks later, but they held back on releasing it at Chappelle's request. Back in August, N.O.R.E. had teased an "edited" version of the episode and even dropped it but the team quickly removed it. DJ EFN recently explained what happened with the episode.



“There was some miscommunication, but we got on the phone with Dave and his team and agreed to properly release through our regular release schedule and partners,” EFN told HipHopDX . "[The Uvalde shooting] happened the week after we filmed and so we were going to fast track that episode and then all parties involved were like it doesn’t feel right and we skipped that whole week. And then we had other episodes already in the queue and so it got pushed."



