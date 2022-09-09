ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

fox4beaumont.com

Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions - even in Texas

Sept. 2, 2022 — The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that...
TEXAS STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Four Police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says

Sept. 7, 2022 — (The title of this story has been edited for length.) More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
TEXAS STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Sabine Pilots donate airboats to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Sabine Pilots held a dedication Tuesday for airboats the organization is donating to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. They were donated to support law enforcement and assist TPWD in responding to natural disasters. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan posted the information and pictures on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Walden Road post office welcomes Postmaster Rhonda Evans

TEXAS — The United States Postal Service welcomed their new Postmaster, Rhonda Evans, at a meet and greet. Evans worked her way up from a letter carrier in Kansas city, Kansas to different management positions. Among her accomplishments Evans was the first black postmaster in Winter Haven, Florida. During...
TEXAS STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Texas Republicans trying to sell school choice measures, rural conservatives aren't buying

Aug. 8, 2022 — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
TEXAS STATE
fox4beaumont.com

Show Us Something Good!

TEXAS — Have a photo or video that makes you smile? Let us see!. It could be a pretty rainbow, and act of kindness, a heartfelt back to school reunion, or your pet just being adorable. Share your favorite moments. Send us your photos or videos and you might...
TEXAS STATE

