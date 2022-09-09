Read full article on original website
Veterans Affairs says it will provide abortions - even in Texas
Sept. 2, 2022 — The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortions for veterans and their beneficiaries as medically necessary or in cases of rape or incest. The VA said it plans to provide abortions across the entire nation — including states, such as Texas, that...
TRIP releases "Keeping Rural Texas Connected" report, highlights transportation challenges
TEXAS — A recently released report examined the safety, reliability and connectivity of the state's rural transportation system, and indicated that there a number of challenges, such as:. Increasing traffic levels. A lack of connectivity between urban and rural areas. A lack of adequate safety features. Texas' economy is...
Four Police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
Sept. 7, 2022 — (The title of this story has been edited for length.) More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
Sheriff's Office joins forces with JP to increase awareness of vaping danger
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The cloud of vaping continues to enshroud a growing number of Texas students. Three years ago, Texas lawmakers changed the legal age for buying e-cigarettes to 21.
Sabine Pilots donate airboats to Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Sabine Pilots held a dedication Tuesday for airboats the organization is donating to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. They were donated to support law enforcement and assist TPWD in responding to natural disasters. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan posted the information and pictures on...
Walden Road post office welcomes Postmaster Rhonda Evans
TEXAS — The United States Postal Service welcomed their new Postmaster, Rhonda Evans, at a meet and greet. Evans worked her way up from a letter carrier in Kansas city, Kansas to different management positions. Among her accomplishments Evans was the first black postmaster in Winter Haven, Florida. During...
Texas Republicans trying to sell school choice measures, rural conservatives aren't buying
Aug. 8, 2022 — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
Houston Jack in the Box employee shoots at Florida family over missing curly fries
HOUSTON — A Florida family is suing Jack in the Box Tuesday after a Houston Jack in the Box employee is accused of shooting at them over an argument regarding missing curly fries. Read the release below:. In a "dog bites man" story a young family has sued Jack...
'I just held my breath': Video shows shark jumping into charter boat
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) — A video shows the shocking moment a shark jumped into a boat off the coast of Maine. The captain of the boat says he's never seen anything like it. The video was taken on a boat from "Sea Ventures Charters" out of St. George.
Show Us Something Good!
TEXAS — Have a photo or video that makes you smile? Let us see!. It could be a pretty rainbow, and act of kindness, a heartfelt back to school reunion, or your pet just being adorable. Share your favorite moments. Send us your photos or videos and you might...
