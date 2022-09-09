Read full article on original website
Running mate of DeSantis challenger slammed for comment about special ed, state legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — The running mate of Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist said during a campaign event that her experience as a special education teacher will be an asset in helping her "deal with the dysfunctional legislature." "I'm a teacher, I am a sp-ed teacher-so my major...
12th annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow comes to Valdosta
The 12th annual Clean Energy Roadshow comes to Valdosta on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols and a list of speakers touting the benefits of alternative fuel vehicles. Vice Chairman Echols says that this year’s roadshow is especially important with the recent passage and signing...
New Jersey becomes first state to implement curriculum standards on climate change
TRENTON, N.J. (TND) — New Jersey recently became the first state in the U.S. to implement formal academic standards pertaining to education on climate change for schools across the state. "New Jersey is the first state in the nation to incorporate climate change education across its K-12 learning standards,...
On the Farm: Georgia's Ag Commissioner says federal leaders can do more for farmers
We hear a lot about the high input prices farmers pay these days, just to stay in business. But are state and federal leaders doing all they can to help farmers and ag producers?. We recently had the chance to ask Georgia's Ag Commissioner Gary Black what lawmakers need to...
3 convicted felons enter guilty pleas in SWGA cases including firearms, drugs
Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court, in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. 37-year-old Terry Allen Harris, Jr., of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance...
Phoebe earns national recognition for promoting organ, eye and tissue donation
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources...
Georgia gas prices down another eight cents
According to Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 30 cents less than a month ago, and 28 cents more than this time last year.
Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: September 16, 2022
Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Sumter Co. at Northside, Col. (K) Brookwood at Bishop Gorman, Nev. Cairo at Pelham. Calhoun at Sonoraville. Carroll, Ala. at Seminole Co. Central, Talbotton at Schley Co.
