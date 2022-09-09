ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

wfxl.com

12th annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow comes to Valdosta

The 12th annual Clean Energy Roadshow comes to Valdosta on Tuesday, Sept. 13 with Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols and a list of speakers touting the benefits of alternative fuel vehicles. Vice Chairman Echols says that this year’s roadshow is especially important with the recent passage and signing...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

3 convicted felons enter guilty pleas in SWGA cases including firearms, drugs

Three Southwest Georgia residents with lengthy criminal records entered guilty pleas in Albany federal court, in cases that involved the illegal possession or sale of firearms. 37-year-old Terry Allen Harris, Jr., of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Phoebe earns national recognition for promoting organ, eye and tissue donation

Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital earned national recognition for its efforts to increase organ, eye and tissue donor registrations across the state through the Workplace Partnership for Life (WPFL) Hospital Organ Donation Campaign. The WPFL is a national initiative that unites the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Georgia gas prices down another eight cents

According to Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 8 cents less than a week ago, 30 cents less than a month ago, and 28 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Friday night lights in Southwest Georgia: September 16, 2022

Gameday— that one word is music to many people's ears. Another week of high school football is upon us in Southwest Georgia. Sumter Co. at Northside, Col. (K) Brookwood at Bishop Gorman, Nev. Cairo at Pelham. Calhoun at Sonoraville. Carroll, Ala. at Seminole Co. Central, Talbotton at Schley Co.
GEORGIA STATE

