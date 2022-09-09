Read full article on original website
Related
Two New Businesses Have Opened In Midland! Two New Businesses That Promise Fun!
The more the merrier right? We love to be able to tell you about new businesses opening here in the Permian Basin. Midland has two new businesses that you can have fun at and probably relieve some stress at the same time. Champs Sports Bar and Grill. Champs Sports Bar...
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Fans! It’s Back In Midland Odessa And Here’s How To Get It A Day Early!
It's BACK...again! For the 2nd time this year, Taco Bell has brought back the Mexican Pizza and Mexican Pizza fans are happy once again! The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is back this Thursday, September 15th, 2022! Taco Bell originally took the Mexican Pizza off its menu back in 2020....but brought it back this past May 2022! But, the response was so great that Taco Bell had to take it off the menu because they were not prepared for the DEMAND of the Mexican Pizza! Well, it's BACK FOR GOOD (that's what they say?!?)
Fun On The Farm Returns At Fiddlesticks Farms With An All New Corn Maze Supporting First Responders! Check It Out!
When Fiddlesticks first opened the farm it was just a corn maze there was a big corn maze and a smaller easier maze for the kids. There were a few other activities but nothing like they have now. Fiddlesticks Farms is 10 acres full of fun activities for the entire family. With concession stands, photo props, and flower fields, you can spend the entire day out at Fiddlesticks.
These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa Before They Disappeared. Have You Seen Them?
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people now missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, these missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take A Look At 9/11 American Tribute Now Up at Memorial Gardens in Odessa!
It's a tradition at Memorial Gardens in Odessa. The flags are up and waving! The city of Odessa and Prosperity Bank is displaying its 20th annual American Tribute at Memorial Gardens Park to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11. • THE MEMORIAL IS UP TO HONOR LIVES LOST...
What Are The 10 Best Places to Get the Best French Fries in Midland/Odessa?
Love those fries? Well here are the 10 best places to get the best fries in Midland and Odessa. You just can't go wrong with crinkle fries and Bob's Better Burger located at 3417 Thomason Dr. in Midland has the best. Permian Basin Burger Company in Odessa. Love those fresh-cut...
Midland-Odessa HEB’s Now Have Their Own Debit Card? Sign Me Up!
Who does the grocery shopping in your family? Hopefully, it is someone who likes to be thrifty and can spot a good deal from time to time. I mean who doesn't want to save a buck here and there? I'm primarily a fan of the 'rewards programs.' When you spend a certain amount of money, there are more savings available to you at many stores.
Hungry for a Great Burrito? Here Are My 5 Best Places To Get a Burrito in Midland/Odessa
If you are looking for the best burrito in Midland-Odessa, there are plenty of places to go and get a great one but here are five of my favorites. My favorite at Jumburrito is the stew meat burrito with avocado. It is especially significant if you are having a bad day, this burrito will also get you back in a good mood and fill your belly. Jumburrito has several locations in Midland and Odessa.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six New Texas Restaurants Named Best In The Country And Two Are A Short Drive From Midland-Odessa
New restaurants are popping up all over the world on a daily basis. Most of us love when we get a new restaurant in the area. Bon appetit, a food newsletter, and website have found the 50 top new restaurants in the United States and six of these restaurants are right here in the great state of Texas and only a few hours away for most of us. Here are the six Texas restaurants that made Bon Appetit's top 50 New Restaurants in the United States:
Wanted Fugitive From Midland Added to Texas Most Wanted List
A Midland man has been added to the Texas Most Wanted list, so be on the lookout, but don't try to apprehend him yourself. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, is the Midland man now on the Texas Most Wanted List. Gonzalez is a...
West Texas Trekies! Legendary Captain Kirk Is Coming To Midland!
Beam Me Up! Because, the man is coming to Midland, Texas! Yes, the original Captain Kirk is coming to Midland! And, when I say Captain Kirk I'm talking about the original legendary, William Shatner!. • WILLIAM SHATNER LIVE COMING TO WAGNER NOEL ON JANUARY 12, 2023!. William Shatner Live features...
Midland-Odessa Are These 6 Things What You Consider Deal Breakers In A Relationship?
When you first start dating a person, it's all fresh and new. You're in love, having a great time then after days, weeks, months, and years go by, the new wears off and there you are...annoying each other, dealing with each person's bad habits. According to psychologytoday.com, only 10% of marriages in the US are highly healthy and happy. Scary but true.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ask Midland Odessa – My Wife Wants Me To Find A New Dentist Because My EX Just A Got A Job There!
Buzz Question - So my wife found out the other day that my EX got a job with my dentist and NOW she wants me to get a new dentist! Really? I thought she was kidding but she is serious. Wow, I mean I love my dentist and I'm going to find another one because she has an issue with my EX. I just think that's ridiculous and childish. Right? I mean c'mon he's my DENTIST!
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0