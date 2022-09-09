ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

ABC 33/40 News

Fact Check Team: Does the US have the infrastructure to support electric vehicles?

WASHINGTON (TND) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will require all new cars and passenger trucks to be electric by 2035. It’s the first state to make electric vehicles mandatory but with their rolling blackouts, some wonder whether the state was ready to take on this extra “charge.”
ABC 33/40 News

New program targets epidemic of addiction among veterans

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new program just launched nationwide aims to serve those who've served our country. A recent report shows addiction is likely more prevalent than what is reported in US veterans. Those who've struggled with it say it's also very hard to ask for help. "The number one...
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry air in place for several more days

ANOTHER COOL START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise. Sunny weather continues for the rest of the week with highs generally in the 84-87 degree range. THE ALABAMA WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: The long dry spell continues. Lots of sunshine over the weekend with highs in the...
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Long dry spell ahead

COOL MORNING: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama. A very dry airmass now covers Alabama, and we are forecasting sunny warm days and clear pleasant nights through Friday. The high today will be in the low 80s, followed by mid 80s tomorrow. Heat levels inch up a bit Thursday and Friday with highs in the 84-87 degree range but humidity levels will remain relatively low.
ABC 33/40 News

Large law enforcement group responds to incident in Grayson Valley

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Several law enforcement officers gathered on Lyle Drive in Grayson Valley after an incident Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said there are "subjects in custody", but no additional details were immediately provided. Stay with ABC 33/40 for updates.
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Refreshing airmass moving into Alabama

COLD FRONT PASSING THROUGH: A cold front is moving through Alabama this morning; we note a few spotty showers over the central part of the state at daybreak. This afternoon, showers will be confined to the southern third of the state ahead of the front, and the northern counties will enjoy a mostly sunny day with lower humidity and a fresh north breeze.
