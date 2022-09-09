Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Fact Check Team: Does the US have the infrastructure to support electric vehicles?
WASHINGTON (TND) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will require all new cars and passenger trucks to be electric by 2035. It’s the first state to make electric vehicles mandatory but with their rolling blackouts, some wonder whether the state was ready to take on this extra “charge.”
Portland Street Response hoping to benefit from historic mental health funding in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — In the middle of Suicide Prevention Month, Oregon secured a huge win for mental health funding. Thanks to President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, the state finalized a deal with the federal government to help fund community-based crisis intervention teams with Medicaid. The Oregon Health...
New program targets epidemic of addiction among veterans
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new program just launched nationwide aims to serve those who've served our country. A recent report shows addiction is likely more prevalent than what is reported in US veterans. Those who've struggled with it say it's also very hard to ask for help. "The number one...
Decline in purchases of pistol permits impacting sheriff's offices' revenue
Starting January 1, 2023, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a pistol permit to carry a weapon concealed in Alabama. Since the announcement, there has been a decline in people buying permits. Those permits brought in revenue to sheriff's offices across the state. Some sheriff's offices have...
The Weather Authority: Dry air in place for several more days
ANOTHER COOL START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama just before sunrise. Sunny weather continues for the rest of the week with highs generally in the 84-87 degree range. THE ALABAMA WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: The long dry spell continues. Lots of sunshine over the weekend with highs in the...
Alabama Supreme Court overrules 'time-of-death rule', allows murder case to proceed
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Monday that the Alabama Supreme Court overruled a 2003 decision that had upheld the “year-and-a-day rule." The rule allowed homicide prosecutions only if the victim died within a year and a day of the criminal act. Following the court's...
The Weather Authority: Long dry spell ahead
COOL MORNING: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama. A very dry airmass now covers Alabama, and we are forecasting sunny warm days and clear pleasant nights through Friday. The high today will be in the low 80s, followed by mid 80s tomorrow. Heat levels inch up a bit Thursday and Friday with highs in the 84-87 degree range but humidity levels will remain relatively low.
Large law enforcement group responds to incident in Grayson Valley
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Several law enforcement officers gathered on Lyle Drive in Grayson Valley after an incident Tuesday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said there are "subjects in custody", but no additional details were immediately provided. Stay with ABC 33/40 for updates.
The Weather Authority: Refreshing airmass moving into Alabama
COLD FRONT PASSING THROUGH: A cold front is moving through Alabama this morning; we note a few spotty showers over the central part of the state at daybreak. This afternoon, showers will be confined to the southern third of the state ahead of the front, and the northern counties will enjoy a mostly sunny day with lower humidity and a fresh north breeze.
