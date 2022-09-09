COOL MORNING: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama. A very dry airmass now covers Alabama, and we are forecasting sunny warm days and clear pleasant nights through Friday. The high today will be in the low 80s, followed by mid 80s tomorrow. Heat levels inch up a bit Thursday and Friday with highs in the 84-87 degree range but humidity levels will remain relatively low.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO