Washington State

foxnebraska.com

Husker Harvest Days: Governor Pete Ricketts

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped by during Husker Harvest Days to visit about opportunities for world-wide businesses in the state of Nebraska. He also touches on his tour of the South Platte River Basin, and what he plans to accomplish in his last few months in office.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska Water Balance Alliance

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The latest drought monitor shows more than 27% of Nebraska is in extreme drought, 10% are even dryer. Amy Harsch with the Nebraska Water Balance Alliance has more on the challenges for water users right now, and how the latest tech is helping producers balance growing crops with saving water.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska Soybean Board

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Harvest is happening on the grounds of Husker Harvest Days as Nebraska farmers are preparing to do the same. Clay Govier with the Nebraska Soybean Board has an update on what to expect this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Farm income remains strong but economic uncertainty remains

HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farm income hit records levels in 2021 and ag economists say numbers remain strong in 2022 despite ongoing uncertainty. "Build on the strength of good commodity market prices, really good prices from 2021, still quite a bit of assistance from the government. 2022, 2023 we worry a little about backing off," said Dr. Brad Lubben, policy specialist with Nebraska Extension.
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

NTV's Grow: September 11, 2022

It's the world's fair of irrigated agriculture, here at the epicenter of center pivots—Husker Harvest Days showcases what's new and what's next. We'll have more on how many new exhibitors will be here, and also who won't be making the trip. Plus we wrap up the Nebraska State Fair...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Multiple animals rescued following St. Paul house fire

ST. PAUL, Neb. — Multiple animals were rescued from a St. Paul home following a fire early Wednesday morning. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the fire at 6th and Farnum Streets. Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely due to working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
SAINT PAUL, NE
