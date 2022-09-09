Read full article on original website
Husker Harvest Days: Governor Pete Ricketts
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts stopped by during Husker Harvest Days to visit about opportunities for world-wide businesses in the state of Nebraska. He also touches on his tour of the South Platte River Basin, and what he plans to accomplish in his last few months in office.
Illinois governor issues disaster proclamation, calls Guard to help with arriving migrants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday issued an emergency disaster proclamation and activated approximately 75 Illinois National Guard members to help coordinate emergency shelter, transportation, food, health screenings, medical care and other services for migrants who have been arriving by bus from Texas. More than...
Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska Water Balance Alliance
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The latest drought monitor shows more than 27% of Nebraska is in extreme drought, 10% are even dryer. Amy Harsch with the Nebraska Water Balance Alliance has more on the challenges for water users right now, and how the latest tech is helping producers balance growing crops with saving water.
Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska Farm Bureau on cybersecurity awareness
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska Farm Bureau is shining a light on cybersecurity in agriculture, bringing the FBI and Attorney General Doug Peterson to Husker Harvest Days to talk about it. "There's kind of a bad world out there and the fact that we're in food production and...
Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska Soybean Board
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Harvest is happening on the grounds of Husker Harvest Days as Nebraska farmers are preparing to do the same. Clay Govier with the Nebraska Soybean Board has an update on what to expect this year.
Farm income remains strong but economic uncertainty remains
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farm income hit records levels in 2021 and ag economists say numbers remain strong in 2022 despite ongoing uncertainty. "Build on the strength of good commodity market prices, really good prices from 2021, still quite a bit of assistance from the government. 2022, 2023 we worry a little about backing off," said Dr. Brad Lubben, policy specialist with Nebraska Extension.
NTV's Grow: September 11, 2022
It's the world's fair of irrigated agriculture, here at the epicenter of center pivots—Husker Harvest Days showcases what's new and what's next. We'll have more on how many new exhibitors will be here, and also who won't be making the trip. Plus we wrap up the Nebraska State Fair...
Multiple animals rescued following St. Paul house fire
ST. PAUL, Neb. — Multiple animals were rescued from a St. Paul home following a fire early Wednesday morning. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the fire at 6th and Farnum Streets. Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely due to working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
History has been made! Malcolm X is the latest inductee to Nebraska's Hall of Fame
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — More than a decade after being deemed too controversial for the Nebraska Hall of Fame, Malcolm X is the latest inductee. Malcolm X was an African-American Muslim minister and Civil Rights activist. Also known as El Hajj Malik Shabazz or Malcolm Little, he was born...
