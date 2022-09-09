ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle hits north Austin home after crash, adult taken to hospital

By A James
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult went to the hospital Friday after a crash resulted in a vehicle hitting a north Austin home, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

The two-vehicle crash happened at Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue around 11:32 a.m. Friday, ATCEMS said. Medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash.

The adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

KXAN

KXAN

