Vehicle hits north Austin home after crash, adult taken to hospital
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult went to the hospital Friday after a crash resulted in a vehicle hitting a north Austin home, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.
The two-vehicle crash happened at Northcrest Boulevard and St. Johns Avenue around 11:32 a.m. Friday, ATCEMS said. Medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash.
The adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.
