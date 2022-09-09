Read full article on original website
rrobserver.com
Man dies in hospital following August ABQ shooting
Homicide detectives have opened a new case after a man died a month after being shot on East Central. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the Aug. 16 death of Daniel Gardner, 37, is now being investigated as a homicide. Gallegos said police responded around 1 p.m. to a...
APD: Man threatens Walmart employees with machete and gun
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening Walmart employees with a gun and machete. It happened at the Zuni and San Mateo location Wednesday morning. Officers found him walking nearby and they say he ran from police. Officers eventually tased and arrested him near Central and Monroe.
rrobserver.com
Rio Rancho student named a top 300 middle school scientist in the U.S.
Elias Copeland, a student at The ASK Academy in Rio Rancho, has been named among the top 300 middle school scientists in the United States. He, along with Albuquerque’s Sebastian Stoker of the Albuquerque Institute of Mathematics and Science, were named Broadcom Masters. The announcement came from the Broadcom...
losalamosreporter.com
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran
The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque murder suspect who cut ankle monitor off is rearrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor six weeks ago is back behind bars. Yonnis Abreu is charged in the murder of Dylan Spies at an east Central motel in July of 2021. He was released in June after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention.
rrobserver.com
Five shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party
Five people were shot and injured at a birthday party in Santa Fe early Sunday, police say. Officers responded to a shooting near Paseo Feliz at around 12:30 a.m. after reports of gunshots fired at a birthday celebration, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release. Two adults...
rrobserver.com
Cultural Celebration: UNM Health Sciences events to mark Hispanic Heritage Month
The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center community will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of events and discussions over the next four weeks. The 30-day observance, which spans Sept. 15 (Thursday) to Oct. 15, recognizes and celebrates the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, histories and important contributions of Hispanic individuals.
Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a Tiger
"The tiger is still out there, somewhere. Law enforcement officers served a search warrant in 'August seeking a tiger at a house in Albuquerque, but instead found a large cache of drugs, weapons and cash, and a small alligator. But no tiger was found in the house in the 2500 block of Mountain NW.'" —Olivier Uyettebrouck.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin
Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
rrobserver.com
Registration for the Rio Rancho Police Department’s Citizens’ Police Academy is open
(Rio Rancho) — The Rio Rancho Police Department is currently accepting applications for RRPD Citizens’ Police Academy Class 22-02. The goal of the Citizens’ Police Academy is to keep the Rio Rancho Police Department connected with the community. The academy provides citizens with a greater understanding of...
KOAT 7
Five injured in shooting at a party in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after a shooting injured five people early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Paseo Feliz for a report of gunshots fired in the area. When police arrived, they say they found two adults and three teenagers who had been shot. Their injuries were not life-threatening and were treated at a hospital.
Mistrial declared in case against alleged Albuquerque serial shoplifter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge declared a mistrial in the case of a suspected serial shoplifter because the prosecution identified the suspect to a witness. Jose Seineke was in court on Tuesday and accused of stealing $8,000 worth of goods from Target stores across Albuquerque. During questioning, Seineke’s lawyers had an objection to this interaction. Seineke’s […]
A Woman Fatally Shot Herself in Police Officers' Presence
"Santa Fe police body camera video released Monday in response to a public records request corroborates initial reports from police that a woman took her own life last month while in the presence of officers." —Nathan Lederman.
KRQE News 13
A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes
A release from the Albuquerque Police Department detailed four separate crash incidents that occurred over the weekend.
Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. On Monday, Sylvan Alcachupas appeared before a judge on that probation. Twenty-seven-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas appeared in court for violating his probation. In January, Alcachupas plead guilty to robbing […]
ladailypost.com
FBI: Over 1 Million Fentanyl Pills, 9 Ballistic Vests, 2 Hand Grenades, 37 Firearms, $1.8 Million Cash Seized In Operation Targeting Violent Street/Prison Gangs In Albuquerque
The Albuquerque FBI Violent Gang Task Force discovered more than $1.8 million in cash while executing 16 federal search warrants in various locations in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/FBI. FBI News:. The Albuquerque FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed 16 federal search warrants in various locations in...
Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
rrobserver.com
Albuquerque man sentenced to over 15 years in prison for carjacking, bank robbery and firearms violations
ALBUQUERQUE – Lante Porcha, 30, of Albuquerque, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for a carjacking that took place in the parking lot of Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. On May 3, Porcha pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking, one count of using, carrying, and...
