ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Man dies in hospital following August ABQ shooting

Homicide detectives have opened a new case after a man died a month after being shot on East Central. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the Aug. 16 death of Daniel Gardner, 37, is now being investigated as a homicide. Gallegos said police responded around 1 p.m. to a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Man threatens Walmart employees with machete and gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening Walmart employees with a gun and machete. It happened at the Zuni and San Mateo location Wednesday morning. Officers found him walking nearby and they say he ran from police. Officers eventually tased and arrested him near Central and Monroe.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho student named a top 300 middle school scientist in the U.S.

Elias Copeland, a student at The ASK Academy in Rio Rancho, has been named among the top 300 middle school scientists in the United States. He, along with Albuquerque’s Sebastian Stoker of the Albuquerque Institute of Mathematics and Science, were named Broadcom Masters. The announcement came from the Broadcom...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran

The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
POJOAQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rio Rancho, NM
Government
City
Rio Rancho, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect who cut ankle monitor off is rearrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor six weeks ago is back behind bars. Yonnis Abreu is charged in the murder of Dylan Spies at an east Central motel in July of 2021. He was released in June after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Five shot, injured at Santa Fe birthday party

Five people were shot and injured at a birthday party in Santa Fe early Sunday, police say. Officers responded to a shooting near Paseo Feliz at around 12:30 a.m. after reports of gunshots fired at a birthday celebration, the Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release. Two adults...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Cultural Celebration: UNM Health Sciences events to mark Hispanic Heritage Month

The University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center community will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of events and discussions over the next four weeks. The 30-day observance, which spans Sept. 15 (Thursday) to Oct. 15, recognizes and celebrates the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, histories and important contributions of Hispanic individuals.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hull City#9 11#Terrorist Attacks#911#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#City Of Rio Rancho
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Last week, 35-year-old Michaelann Perea was raising money for charity when she was hit by a car and killed while riding her bicycle on highway 285 near Clines Corners. Perea loved helping her community. She joined the Rotary Club in 2018 and quickly gained prominence in the organization.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Santa Fe shooting, Armed robbery suspects, Early week storms, New visitors center, Giant Pumpkin

Monday’s Top Stories Hobbs police: Charges pending in possible kidnapping case New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair Albuquerque police: 1 dead, 3 injured after weekend crashes Spirit Stick 2022: Week 5 Albuquerque man accused of slamming car door on officer’s hand Albuquerque firefighters climb 110 stories to honor those […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Five injured in shooting at a party in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating after a shooting injured five people early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Paseo Feliz for a report of gunshots fired in the area. When police arrived, they say they found two adults and three teenagers who had been shot. Their injuries were not life-threatening and were treated at a hospital.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Mistrial declared in case against alleged Albuquerque serial shoplifter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge declared a mistrial in the case of a suspected serial shoplifter because the prosecution identified the suspect to a witness. Jose Seineke was in court on Tuesday and accused of stealing $8,000 worth of goods from Target stores across Albuquerque. During questioning, Seineke’s lawyers had an objection to this interaction. Seineke’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputy’s credibility is under fire. The District Attorney filed a complaint stating several instances concerning the officer’s conduct. He is involved in dozens of cases that could now be in jeopardy. Santa Fe Detective Patrick Ficke...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man facing additional charges for Giovanni’s Pizzeria murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing the owner of a popular Albuquerque pizza parlor was out of jail on probation when the murder happened. On Monday, Sylvan Alcachupas appeared before a judge on that probation. Twenty-seven-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas appeared in court for violating his probation. In January, Alcachupas plead guilty to robbing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

FBI: Over 1 Million Fentanyl Pills, 9 Ballistic Vests, 2 Hand Grenades, 37 Firearms, $1.8 Million Cash Seized In Operation Targeting Violent Street/Prison Gangs In Albuquerque

The Albuquerque FBI Violent Gang Task Force discovered more than $1.8 million in cash while executing 16 federal search warrants in various locations in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/FBI. FBI News:. The Albuquerque FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed 16 federal search warrants in various locations in...
KRQE News 13

Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy