ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Heat wave that blasted Fresno is ending and excessive rain on way. Will storm make it here?

By Joshua Tehee
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 5 days ago

Though an excessive heat warning remained in place Friday for Fresno and much of the central San Joaquin Valley, the National Weather Service is calling for a break in the heat wave that set temperature records across the region this week.

Fresno hit 111 degrees on Wednesday , making it the hottest Sept. 7 in the city’s recorded history.

On Thursday, the city a set record for highest daily minimum temperature at 78 degrees — and it is expected to once again be near the daily maximum record of 107 on Friday.

At the same time, Tropical Storm Kay is moving north-northwest just off the coast of northern Baja California . According to the National Weather Service, the storm should turn westward Friday afternoon and weaken into a Tropical Depression on Saturday.

While this will keep the strongest winds to the south, temperatures in the Valley will be markedly lower — as much as 10 to 15 degrees.

And there could be rain, as tropical moisture from the storm moves into the region.

Tropical moisture is notorious for high rainfall rates and training cells that could result in flash flooding, according to the weather’s service’s daily forecast, which called for excessive rainfall in parts of the southern Sierra Nevada and in the Kern County mountains and desert.

A flash flood watch has been issued for those areas.

Fresno could see some rain, though it is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.

Wildfires trigger air quality advisory

Along with the heat, the Valley is also contending with air quality issues stemming from the Rogers Fire in Tuolumne County, the Red Fire in Mariposa County, the Mosquito Fire in Placer County and others. On Thursday, the Valley Air District issued an Air Quality Advisory through the weekend.

Comments / 9

Proud Liberal !
5d ago

The poor farmers are going to catch hell if it does rain. There's not much value in moldy grapes or rasins.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Remnants of Kay brings another chance of thunderstorms, flood watch to SoCal

Remnants of former Hurricane Kay brought heavy rain to Southern California Sunday and forecasters say that another chance of thunderstorms is on tap for Monday. A flood watch was issued through Monday evening for the Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Palmdale, Lancaster, Acton, Mount Pinos, […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fresno, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What La Ñina means to Central Valley farmers

SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says that there is a 91% chance La Ñina will happen this year from September to November. But what is La Ñina – and what does that mean for the San Joaquin Valley? NOAA describes La Ñina as when the trade winds […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Amtrak San Joaquins through Fresno could be suspended

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Amtrak San Joaquins warned riders of a possible indefinite suspension of their service. It comes as the nation’s Class I freight carriers, including Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF), are currently in negotiations over salary, benefits, time off, and work practices with their respective employee union […]
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sierra Nevada#Heat Wave#Baja California
sierranewsonline.com

Fork Fire And Yosemite Lightning Fires

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The fall season in the Motherlode area of the Sierra Nevada Mountains often brings relief in the form of cooler temperatures, shorter days and an end to fire season. For Mariposa and Eastern Madera Counties this is not the case just yet. The Fork Fire and several lightning caused fires in Yosemite National Park continue to burn in and around our communities.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
khqa.com

Police capture mountain lion in California neighborhood

VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) — A mountain lion was safely caught early Sunday morning in Visalia, California. KMPH reports the Visalia Police Department was called out to the 1900 block of West Porter Avenue around 12:42 a.m. for reports of a possible mountain lion being spotted in the area. When...
VISALIA, CA
SFGate

Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Thunderstorms were forecast for the Los Angeles...
The Associated Press

Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid. Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze. The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain from the storm while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Hot weather ends this weekend: here’s what’s next

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The extreme heat advisory in place for the Central Valley expires Friday night – but that does not mean that the weather in the Central Valley will cool off immediately. According to KSEE24’s meteorologist A.J. Fox, clouds will be present Friday night, the weekend, and Monday product of Tropical Storm Kay […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Fire at Dos Palos High School, reports of multiple classrooms burned

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at Dos Palos High School. The campus is located on Blossom Street at Lucern Avenue. Fire officials have confirmed that they first responded to a fire in classroom 300 around 6 am, but those flames have since spread to other classrooms on the campus.
DOS PALOS, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
9K+
Followers
283
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy