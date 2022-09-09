ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, SD

Box truck fire on I-29 leads to grass fire

By Hannah Olsen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLrZ6_0hotrIji00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a box truck caught fire on Interstate 29 Thursday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near the Hudson/Centerville Exit. Beresford and Centerville Fire, along with South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota DOT responded to the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYGNl_0hotrIji00
    Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N27yJ_0hotrIji00
    Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hccuU_0hotrIji00
    Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqm4U_0hotrIji00
    Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oIZcX_0hotrIji00
    Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wB2SY_0hotrIji00
    Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnIVE_0hotrIji00
    Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0obaof_0hotrIji00
    Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Strong winds caused the fire to spread to a nearby ditch. A tractor and mower were brought to help stop the fire from spreading. The driver of the truck reported an electrical failure and smoke coming from the engine compartment before pulling over.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Woman dead after standoff at Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A large law enforcement presence is responding to an incident at an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls. UPDATE 9:30 a.m.: Officer Sam Clemens provided additional details regarding the shooting. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding a family dispute in a southwest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Man killed in motorcycle crash in South Dakota’s Lincoln County

HUDSON, S.D. – One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon three miles west of Hudson, South Dakota. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was westbound...
HUDSON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, SD
City
Centerville, SD
Lincoln County, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Beresford, SD
State
South Dakota State
Lincoln County, SD
Accidents
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana

IRETON—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 9:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in Ireton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana. The arrest of Alexander David Stoneking stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Kia Optima...
IRETON, IA
kelo.com

Early morning fatal shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — An early morning shooting has left one dead in Harrisburg. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gunshot just after one o’clock this morning. Officers located a deceased individual upon arriving on the scene. The sheriff’s office says the investigation continues and they believe it is an isolated incident with no threat to the public.
HARRISBURG, SD
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 9/14/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Today is ‘Still Waiting Wednesday’ which means unfortunately, Chispa has stayed in the shelter for a bit longer than she should. Chispa is a 1 to 2 year old, female, Australian Shepherd, Pitbull mix. She was found on the 1400 block of West 3rd […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Box Truck#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
Western Iowa Today

NW Iowa man killed when farm tractor is rear-ended by semi

(Ashton, IA) State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when a semi hit his farm tractor. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60 Wednesday evening, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load when he rear-ended a Silver King tractor driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon. Klein died on site while Fisk was not injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

Tabor man pleads guilty in embezzling $324,000 from two parishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Tabor man, accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from two South Dakota parishes, made his first court appearance Tuesday. Steven Bares worked as a bookkeeper for Saint Wenceslaus Parish in Tabor and Saint John the Baptist Parish in Lesterville. A court document says...
kiwaradio.com

Man Arrested In Rock Rapids Faces Felony Charges In Storm Lake Business Burglary

Storm Lake, Iowa — A man who was arrested earlier this year in Rock Rapids now faces felony charges in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that on January 28th, their officers discovered around $2800 worth of merchandise was missing from the Storm Lake Ace Hardware store. Similar burglaries and thefts had reportedly occurred around the area.
STORM LAKE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls business has 3 windows shot out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating gunshots that left damage to a Sioux Falls business. It happened around 1 a.m. Thursday outside Party America on 41st Street. Police say the business had three different windows shot out. Two cars in the parking lot were also damaged. “Not...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
CANTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD, IA
kiwaradio.com

Man Already In Jail In Rock Rapids Charged With Additional Felony

Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood man who was already in the Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges, now faces another felony charge. On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that their deputies investigated a report of illegal property being possessed by 33-year-old Tyler Joe Den Besten of Inwood. After a search warrant was conducted Den Besten was charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a class D Felony, and possession of stolen property fifth degree, a simple misdemeanor.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy