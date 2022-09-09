Box truck fire on I-29 leads to grass fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a box truck caught fire on Interstate 29 Thursday morning.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near the Hudson/Centerville Exit. Beresford and Centerville Fire, along with South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota DOT responded to the scene.
Strong winds caused the fire to spread to a nearby ditch. A tractor and mower were brought to help stop the fire from spreading. The driver of the truck reported an electrical failure and smoke coming from the engine compartment before pulling over.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0