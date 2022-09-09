Box truck fire on I-29 leads to grass fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a box truck caught fire on Interstate 29 Thursday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened near the Hudson/Centerville Exit. Beresford and Centerville Fire, along with South Dakota Highway Patrol and South Dakota DOT responded to the scene.

Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Strong winds caused the fire to spread to a nearby ditch. A tractor and mower were brought to help stop the fire from spreading. The driver of the truck reported an electrical failure and smoke coming from the engine compartment before pulling over.

