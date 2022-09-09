Read full article on original website
Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues
WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
Running mate of DeSantis challenger slammed for comment about special ed, state legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (TND) — The running mate of Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist said during a campaign event that her experience as a special education teacher will be an asset in helping her "deal with the dysfunctional legislature." "I'm a teacher, I am a sp-ed teacher-so my major...
Arkansas SOS declares proposed ballot measure for recreational marijuana insufficient
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas secretary of state has declared the proposed constitutional amendment seeking to legalize the use of recreational marijuana in Arkansas "insufficient" to appear on the ballot this November. According to the declaration by Sec. John Thurston, the measure is not valid for inclusion on...
Arkansas small businesses take a hit due to inflation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Small business owners are growing concerned as inflation sweeps across the nation. According to the august inflation report, inflation has hit 8.3 percent, and small business owners are taking big hits. "Inflation has just hit us within the last 6 or so months where it's...
AR Public Service Commission chairman resigns citing frustration with utility companies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Public Service Commission chairman is calling it quits after eight years of service. Ted Thomas sat down with KATV and said while it’s time to step aside as a new governor is set to take office, he said contention coming from utility companies has been frustrating and led to his decision. He added that he’s “done playing games.”
Arkansas AG suing unlicensed pool contractor
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed suit against an unlicensed pool contractor. On Monday, a lawsuit was filed against David Tyler, the owner of Tyler Pools and Construction, after he took money from homeowners and left jobs unfinished or untouched. “[He] took $148,000 from...
Arkansas Tourism releases its 2021 Economic Impact Report; state sees significant growth
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The economic 2021 impact report was released from Arkansas Tourism and there's good news for the natural state. According to data released by the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, Arkansas's tourism industry experienced record-breaking visitation in 2021. The report said Arkansas welcomed just...
Person of the Week: Gary Robbins with Gary's Adoptable Dogs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" is Gary Robbins with Gary's Adoptable Dogs. Fore more information, click here.
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announces new LOTTO game headed to stores soon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced a new draw game that will launch next week. Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, made the announcement and said ticket sales will begin on Sept. 21. The new game called LOTTO will begin with...
