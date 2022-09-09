ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KATV

Flood emergencies unfold across the West as heavy rain continues

WASHINGTON (TND) — A flood emergency is unfolding across the West this week, leading to dangerous swift waters, mudslides, creating extensive damage. The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay have left storms hanging over the coast, bringing heavy rain to the area. It's day three of downpours for the desert...
KATV

Arkansas small businesses take a hit due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Small business owners are growing concerned as inflation sweeps across the nation. According to the august inflation report, inflation has hit 8.3 percent, and small business owners are taking big hits. "Inflation has just hit us within the last 6 or so months where it's...
KATV

Arkansas AG suing unlicensed pool contractor

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has filed suit against an unlicensed pool contractor. On Monday, a lawsuit was filed against David Tyler, the owner of Tyler Pools and Construction, after he took money from homeowners and left jobs unfinished or untouched. “[He] took $148,000 from...
