Read full article on original website
Related
tysonsreporter.com
Aging Well: Is your swimming pool the fountain of youth?
This biweekly column is sponsored by The Mather in Tysons, Virginia, a forward-thinking Life Plan Community for those 62 and better. Swimming laps is a terrific, low-impact exercise option and a pleasant way to work out… But there’s another reason to consider jumping in a pool: a growing body of research is finding that swimming in particular holds multiple, unique benefits for our brain health.
tysonsreporter.com
CinéBistro’s Tysons Galleria opening pushed to next month
Morning Poll: Where are you working now — online or in person?. A person prepares for work with laptop and coffee (via Clay Banks/Unsplash) There has been no shortage of thinkpieces about how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed workplaces, from the waning…. Morning Notes. TysonsReporter.com September 13, 2022 at...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Program to Control Deer Population in Fairfax County Begins — “Hunters who qualify and undergo training can now take part in the deer archery program in Fairfax County, Virginia, through February 18. The program began in 2010 as a part of the county’s deer management program to reduce and stabilize the white-tailed deer population.” [WTOP]
tysonsreporter.com
Delegate race inadvertently reignites ‘Tysons Corner’ name debate
Local reporter Michael Lee Pope has reignited a war on social media over the name Tysons. The micro-debacle started with Pope’s reporting on the race to take over Mark Keam’s 35th District after the delegate announced his retirement. Pope listed Keam’s district as including parts of Vianna, Oakton, Fair Oaks and — crucially “Tysons Corner.”
Comments / 0