Dillian Whyte claimed he saw Deontay Wilder knocked out cold ‘twitching’ on floor by Wladimir Klitschko in sparring
DEONTAY WILDER was hailed in defeat for a chin as tough as his fighting spirit after Tyson Fury's trilogy triumph. But fellow heavyweight Dillian Whyte claimed he once saw the American knocked out cold and 'twitching' by legend Wladimir Klitschko during sparring. Dillian Whyte was a sparring partner of Wladimir...
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’
Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva have intense faceoff at press conference
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the media at the end of the press conference for their boxing showdown on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena. The young upstart and former boxing champ meet in a 187-pound catchweight fight contested over eight rounds.
Tyson Fury vowing to finish off Anthony Joshua ‘nice and quickly’ to ‘prove he is best fighter once and for all’
TYSON FURY is vowing to finish off Anthony Joshua “nice and quickly” in their blockbuster fight. AJ’s management team today confirmed they will accept Fury’s 60/40 offer on December 3, set for Wales' Principality Stadium. And if terms are sensationally agreed, it could end up being...
ESPN
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at age 34
TORONTO -- Elias Theodorou, a charismatic mixed martial artist who campaigned successfully for the right to use medical marijuana as an athlete, has died. He was 34. Theodorou's official twitter account announced on Saturday that the former UFC fighter died Sunday in Toronto of colon cancer that metastasized. Theodorou, from...
Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'
Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle
The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, reveals what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’
Ronda Rousey is sharing her thoughts on Brock Lesnar, revealing what surprised her most about ‘The Beast’. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Rousey, 35, (12-2 MMA) retired from MMA back in 2016 and was the first female fighter inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018.
Boxing Scene
Haney Throws Down The Gauntlet, Calls Out Gervonta Davis: "If He Wants The Fight, He Can Have The Fight"
A sly smirk comes across the face of Devin Haney whenever the name Gervonta Davis is brought about. For years on end, the two have fulminated back and forth in the public eye, with Davis usually ending their conversations with verbal threats. Haney though, regardless of indulging in the consistent trash talk, finds their verbal tirades somewhat extraneous.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Los Angeles Presser
In a press conference that broke new ground for the amount of respect and appreciation on display, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silva showed that fighters don’t have to exchange insults to spread the word on a matchup that promises to deliver fireworks. (photos by Esther Lin)
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Pay-Per-View Undercard Set Down
Two exciting high-stakes showdowns have been added to the jam-packed four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as he takes top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third
Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
MMAmania.com
Idiot UFC fan heckles Khamzat for missing weight, gets phone slapped to the ground (Video)
Undefeated UFC welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, then doubled down on his villainy by flipping off the disapproving crowd at last Friday’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins. Blame the lack of muslims. Unfortunately for “Borz,” one UFC fan looking...
Boxing Scene
Can Canelo Avoid Pacquiao's 2012?
To a sizable portion of the boxing fan base, a decisive Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez win over Gennadiy Golovkin (DAZN PPV) would be a first. For that sizable portion, Alvarez hasn’t really ever defeated Golovkin at all. Their second fight, a majority decision in 2018 scored for Alvarez, was razor...
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
WWE・
The UFC parts ways with four more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy
When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis Eager For His Own Shot At Vasiliy Lomachenko
Keyshawn Davis is very much in the infancy stages of his career. But, regardless of having just five pro bouts under his belt, the former Olympic silver medalist is thoroughly enjoying his somewhat meteoric rise. Currently, the 23-year-old lightweight prospect views himself as more than just an upstart. In fact,...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Pumped For Sarah Mahfoud Unification on Joyce-Parker
Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano admits she was taken by surprise when she received the news that IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud was prepared to accept a unification fight that will take place in Manchester on September 24. The Puerto Rican southpaw - based in Brooklyn - who holds the WBC,...
Boxing Scene
Silva Rejects Paul Bet Proposal: You Don't Need A Spider Tattoo, I Know You're My Fan
Jake Paul knows that he will have his work cut out for him in the ring ahead of his next fight. He will also have to get far more creative when it comes to another pre-fight tradition. Paul has made a point to challenge his opponents to a side bet...
