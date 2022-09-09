ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE – Robert Whittaker on Nate Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory; ‘He Makes a Mockery of It Sometimes’

Former UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker sat down for an exclusive interview with James Lynch of MiddleEasy to talk about this past weekend’s UFC 279 card. The event featured an unprecedented shake-up that resulted in a majority of the main card bouts being reshuffled 36 hours from showtime. In the end, things went off without and hitch, and fans were treated to a card that many believe was better than what they were previously promised.
ESPN

Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at age 34

TORONTO -- Elias Theodorou, a charismatic mixed martial artist who campaigned successfully for the right to use medical marijuana as an athlete, has died. He was 34. Theodorou's official twitter account announced on Saturday that the former UFC fighter died Sunday in Toronto of colon cancer that metastasized. Theodorou, from...
Daily Mail

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'

Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
E! News

UFC Fighter Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 After Cancer Battle

The MMA world is mourning the loss of one of its stars. Elias Theodorou, a Canadian mixed martial artist, who also competed for the UFC throughout his career, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 34 after a private battle with liver cancer. Theodorou's rep confirmed the tragic news to a TSN broadcaster, who shared the statement on social media.
Boxing Scene

Haney Throws Down The Gauntlet, Calls Out Gervonta Davis: "If He Wants The Fight, He Can Have The Fight"

A sly smirk comes across the face of Devin Haney whenever the name Gervonta Davis is brought about. For years on end, the two have fulminated back and forth in the public eye, with Davis usually ending their conversations with verbal threats. Haney though, regardless of indulging in the consistent trash talk, finds their verbal tirades somewhat extraneous.
Boxing Scene

Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Los Angeles Presser

In a press conference that broke new ground for the amount of respect and appreciation on display, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silva showed that fighters don’t have to exchange insults to spread the word on a matchup that promises to deliver fireworks. (photos by Esther Lin)
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Pay-Per-View Undercard Set Down

Two exciting high-stakes showdowns have been added to the jam-packed four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as he takes top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene

Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third

Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
Boxing Scene

Can Canelo Avoid Pacquiao's 2012?

To a sizable portion of the boxing fan base, a decisive Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez win over Gennadiy Golovkin (DAZN PPV) would be a first. For that sizable portion, Alvarez hasn’t really ever defeated Golovkin at all. Their second fight, a majority decision in 2018 scored for Alvarez, was razor...
Yardbarker

WWE star has officially turned babyface

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
bjpenndotcom

The UFC parts ways with four more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another four fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The four fighters recently removed...
Boxing Scene

Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy

When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
Boxing Scene

Keyshawn Davis Eager For His Own Shot At Vasiliy Lomachenko

Keyshawn Davis is very much in the infancy stages of his career. But, regardless of having just five pro bouts under his belt, the former Olympic silver medalist is thoroughly enjoying his somewhat meteoric rise. Currently, the 23-year-old lightweight prospect views himself as more than just an upstart. In fact,...
Boxing Scene

Amanda Serrano Pumped For Sarah Mahfoud Unification on Joyce-Parker

Seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano admits she was taken by surprise when she received the news that IBF champion Sarah Mahfoud was prepared to accept a unification fight that will take place in Manchester on September 24. The Puerto Rican southpaw - based in Brooklyn - who holds the WBC,...
