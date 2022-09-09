ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hibbing, MN

Cleveland-Cliffs reaches tentative labor contract agreement with USW for local mines

By Jim Romsaas
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRgwg_0hotqWoR00

Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., says it has reached a tentative labor contract agreement with United Steelworkers that would cover USW members at the company's legacy iron ore mines in northern Minnesota and Upper Michigan.

The tentative deal would cover USW miners at Cliffs' Hibbing Taconite Co., and United Taconite on the Iron Range along with the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.

A story will appear in tomorrow's Mesabi Tribune.

Comments / 2

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

3 non-union metro hospitals prepped to handle more patients amid nurse strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are three hospitals in the area that are not impacted by the nurses strike because they are non-union. Now those hospitals are doing to make sure the needs of patients and families are met.With more than 15,000 nurses walking the picket line, it's is the largest nurses strike in the country."They need to pay the nurses more. The nurses need to stay on strike until they pay more," said LeeShay Walker. Walker and Christopher Osorio receive their care from Hennepin Healthcare, one of three hospitals in the area where nurses do not belong to the nurses' union....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Hibbing, MN
State
Minnesota State
WDIO-TV

Justin Liles: Heavy rain takes aim on northern Minnesota

The big weather story is now the arrival of heavy rain set to begin late tonight. A warm front will lift north from southwest and bring rain. The low has attached to will take its sweet time moving through the Northland. Wet weather will fall through the weekend. Heavy rain may lead to flash flooding, ponding of water in low-lying areas, and/or minor washouts, especially in areas likely to see the most rain like the Iron Range to the International Border and through the Arrowhead.
MINNESOTA STATE
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI
WDIO-TV

Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house

Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usw#Mines#Upper Michigan#Cliffs#United Steelworkers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Metalmining Industry#Cleveland Cliffs Inc#Hibbing Taconite Co#United Taconite
cbs3duluth.com

Trail by Trail: Pengilly, Chisholm, Cable

Pengilly, MN- Part of the mission of the Run-A-Muck ATV Club is connecting communities and they are hosting a fall fundraiser in two weeks just for that. Their Fall Fest will be on September 24 featuring a group ATV ride, silent auction, raffles, music and more. Sign-up begins at 9 a.m. that Saturday at Dozer’s Bar and Grill with the last ATV leaving at 11 a.m. All proceeds will go toward building safe trails to connect not only communities but riders to local businesses.
CHISHOLM, MN
The Detroit Free Press

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WEAU-TV 13

Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- [UPDATE 4:47 p.m.] Due to the crash, the right lane on I-94 eastbound at mile marker 83 is closed, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Estimated duration over two hours. EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - [UPDATE 1:49 p.m.] The left lane on I-94...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man burned while working at St. Paul brewery to receive $56M

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago.A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35 million this week after finding that Summit Brewing Company and the makers of a power-washing hose were negligent. Harris, 33, was cleaning a warehouse floor at the St. Paul brewery in May 2014 when a connector on the hose he was using failed and 180-degree water was released.Harris was burned over 40% of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX 21 Online

Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured in Duluth shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Police say two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Duluth.It happened on the 100 block of East 3rd Street near Central High School, which is about a mile northwest of Canal Park. The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries," according to police. The shooting is still under investigation.
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Should you get the new COVID booster? A Mayo doctor weighs in

Appointments to get the booster shots are open at the state-run vaccination site at the Mall of America. State officials said last week that sites in Duluth, St. Paul, Rochester and Moorhead will start taking appointments next week. The reworked COVID booster shot could become part of our yearly routine,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy