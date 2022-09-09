Cleveland-Cliffs reaches tentative labor contract agreement with USW for local mines

Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., says it has reached a tentative labor contract agreement with United Steelworkers that would cover USW members at the company's legacy iron ore mines in northern Minnesota and Upper Michigan.

The tentative deal would cover USW miners at Cliffs' Hibbing Taconite Co., and United Taconite on the Iron Range along with the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.

