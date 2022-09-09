One of the most highly-anticipated moments in the history of crypto has finally happened after years of build up.At 7.45am BST on Thursday, Ethereum completed what has been dubbed ‘The Merge’. In doing so, the energy consumption of the world’s second largest cryptocurrency dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.“After bitcoin’s whitepaper release, Ethereum’s merge is the most consequential event in crypto history,” tweeted Erik Voorhees, founder of the popular crypto platform ShapeShift.The Ethereum Merge involved a complex network transition from proof-of-work – a technoogy pioneered by bitcoin – to proof-of-stake, meaning vast computing power is no...

MARKETS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO