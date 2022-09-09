ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

KFVS12

New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo

Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
SIKESTON, MO
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized

Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
KFVS12

Sikeston Parks and Rec. busy with projects across the city

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are visiting the city of Sikeston, you might be seeing some new projects popping up across the city. You’ll find multiple upgrades in the works in various parks. Within the last several days, a new splash pad has opened up at Lincoln Park.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Heartland doctor wins Rural Physician Lifetime Award

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Several joined in celebration Tuesday night, September 13 for Dr. William Ribbing. He was presented with Rural Physician Lifetime Award in front of colleagues, family and staff for his work in advocating for rural health in Anna. A big passion of his medical facility is working...
ANNA, IL
KFVS12

Community takes part in third day of SEMO District Fair

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pool and bull. Two things you might not think of at the SEMO District Fair. But they both were there. Bruce Sells is a salesman with American Pools of Missouri. He said business is going well and he sees more and more people buying at...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront

Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) -After nearly seven years without a grocery store, the City of Cairo is expected to welcome one back before the end of the year. As I spoke to residents today in this community, there was false hope after false hope that a grocery store was coming to town. Now, leaders with this project say it’ll be opening in a matter of time.
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

New grocery store coming to Cairo, Ill.

Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's strike deadline. We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Money Talks 9/14. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Professor David Yaskewich...
CAIRO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Superway owner, employee charged in connection to EBT scheme, police say

PADUCAH, KY — Two Paducah men have been charged in relation to an Electronic Benefit Transfer scheme after a lengthy investigation, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from individuals for half of their worth. Then, Almanha used the total amount of the cards to purchase over $27,000 of merchandise to sell in his Superway stores.
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman

A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Murray State partners with KCTCS for new degree pathway program

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) signed an articulation agreement to deepen its partnership by providing students with additional pathways from earning an associate degree at KCTCS to a baccalaureate degree from Murray State. According to a release, a dual...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Online obituaries Sept. 9, 2022

Robert Halton Banks Sr., 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Born Sept. 13, 1949, in Murray, he was the son of Robert Banks and June (Parker) Garland. He was a retired truck driver. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Benton police seek help identifying suspect

Benton police have requested the public's help identifying a man pictured in security footage. The police department shared photos of a suspect pictured at Walmart on Sunday. The bearded suspect is described as white, wearing a hat, with a brown or gray shirt, khaki shorts, and sandals. Anyone with information...
BENTON, KY

