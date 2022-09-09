Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
KFVS12
Vienna superintendent: Pedestrian walked out in front of bus on Giant City Rd.; students, staff safe
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Vienna school bus was involved in an “incident” with a pedestrian on Giant City Road. According to a release from Vienna School District Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford, students were traveling to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Wednesday, September 14 for SIU Day.
KFVS12
New attractions at city parks in Sikeston, Mo
Hundreds of high school students to visit SIU campus tomorrow. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Arrest made after report of shots fired near SEMO District Fairgrounds. Graves County Courthouse to come down. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Nine months after a devastating tornado hit...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
KFVS12
New concept images of Paducah’s City Block project unveiled at city commission meeting
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - New concept images for the City Block project were unveiled at the city commission meeting on Tuesday night, September 13. According to the city of Paducah’s Facebook page, Weyland Ventures CEO Mariah Gratz showed the images and gave an updated timeline for the project. The...
KFVS12
Sikeston Parks and Rec. busy with projects across the city
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are visiting the city of Sikeston, you might be seeing some new projects popping up across the city. You’ll find multiple upgrades in the works in various parks. Within the last several days, a new splash pad has opened up at Lincoln Park.
KFVS12
Heartland doctor wins Rural Physician Lifetime Award
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Several joined in celebration Tuesday night, September 13 for Dr. William Ribbing. He was presented with Rural Physician Lifetime Award in front of colleagues, family and staff for his work in advocating for rural health in Anna. A big passion of his medical facility is working...
KFVS12
Community takes part in third day of SEMO District Fair
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pool and bull. Two things you might not think of at the SEMO District Fair. But they both were there. Bruce Sells is a salesman with American Pools of Missouri. He said business is going well and he sees more and more people buying at...
KFVS12
Bridge steel truss passes by Paducah riverfront
Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Some MO state parks to participate in Museum Day on Saturday. Total enrollment at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is down, but SIU is touting its largest freshman class in six years. Truss for Smithland Bridge moves down the...
KFVS12
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) -After nearly seven years without a grocery store, the City of Cairo is expected to welcome one back before the end of the year. As I spoke to residents today in this community, there was false hope after false hope that a grocery store was coming to town. Now, leaders with this project say it’ll be opening in a matter of time.
KFVS12
New grocery store coming to Cairo, Ill.
Members of two unions reach a deal with the largest U.S. freight railroads ahead of Friday's strike deadline. We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Money Talks 9/14. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Professor David Yaskewich...
KFVS12
2 Cairo, Ill. men charged in connection with 2020 gun theft in Cape Girardeau Co.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two southern Illinois men were charged in connection with a two-year-old gun theft investigation. Chayce A. Harrell, 21, of Cairo, Ill., was charged with one count of felony first-degree burglary and two counts of felony stealing. Senque Shabazz Bingham, 20, of Cairo, Ill., was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Superway owner, employee charged in connection to EBT scheme, police say
PADUCAH, KY — Two Paducah men have been charged in relation to an Electronic Benefit Transfer scheme after a lengthy investigation, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, 55-year-old Majed Almanha and 31-year-old Yazan Alajous were purchasing EBT cards from individuals for half of their worth. Then, Almanha used the total amount of the cards to purchase over $27,000 of merchandise to sell in his Superway stores.
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County law enforcement jump into action to save suicidal woman
A woman was saved in Lyon County over the weekend after she reportedly wandered into the woods after taking several substances while trying to end her own life. Lyon County deputies were called to Kuttawa on Saturday after someone reported that a suicidal woman had taken several substances before telling others she wanted to end her life and fleeing into a wooded area.
KFVS12
Murray State partners with KCTCS for new degree pathway program
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) signed an articulation agreement to deepen its partnership by providing students with additional pathways from earning an associate degree at KCTCS to a baccalaureate degree from Murray State. According to a release, a dual...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online obituaries Sept. 9, 2022
Robert Halton Banks Sr., 72, of Murray, Kentucky, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. Born Sept. 13, 1949, in Murray, he was the son of Robert Banks and June (Parker) Garland. He was a retired truck driver. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. He...
KFVS12
Mayfield man arrested following chase from deputies
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old man was taken into custody after the Graves County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a chase on U.S. 45 North Wayne Drive. The chase took places on Thursday, September 8 around 11 p.m.. Kyler Farmer, of Mayfield, is accused of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dongola man burned on 65% of his body recovering after devastating house fire
DONGOLA, IL — On August 30, Cody Johnson's house caught on fire in an intense blaze. Johnson was working on a fuel-pump on his side-by-side when he saw a flame — and he says he really doesn't remember much after that. That devastating fire was caught on video...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton police seek help identifying suspect
Benton police have requested the public's help identifying a man pictured in security footage. The police department shared photos of a suspect pictured at Walmart on Sunday. The bearded suspect is described as white, wearing a hat, with a brown or gray shirt, khaki shorts, and sandals. Anyone with information...
