ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41MZlq_0hotqCP900

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery.

According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 500 block of W Olive to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a husband and wife, identified as Sotelo and Rodriguez, who were arguing about a cell phone. Both Sotelo and Rodriguez admitted their verbal argument had turned into a physical one and both sported scratches and bruises as a result.

While investigating the disturbance, officers learned that Sotelo and Rodriguez each had an outstanding warrant in connection with a Dollar General robbery that happened in July.

An affidavit from that crime stated that on July 9, OPD officers responded to a store located on E 8 th Street after employees called to report a robbery. When officers arrived at the store, they met with a manager who said she saw a woman, later identified as Rodriguez, placing multiple items into her purse. When the manager confronted Rodriguez, Rodriguez started fighting with the employee, causing minor injuries.

Amid the fight for the purse, the manager said a man, later identified as Sotelo, walked in and helped Rodriguez escape. The pair left in a white Ford F-150 that was later traced back to the couple.

Both Sotelo and Rodriguez were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Sotelo was released on a combined $40,000 bond; Rodriguez was released on a combined $32,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 5

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with assaulting OPD officer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he assaulted a police officer who was investigating a burglary. Joel Perez, 34, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Criminal Trespass, and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man says girlfriend stabbed him with broken liquor bottle

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Tuesday morning after her boyfriend accused her of stabbing him with a broken liquor bottle. Jahmiliya Whitsett, 33, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, the assault happened on September 3. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Crime#Dollar Store#Kmid#Opd#Ford
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: MPD identifies victim killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: MPD has identified a man killed late Tuesday night in a crash off Loop 250 as 57-year-old Tony Ray Vance. The Midland Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday.  According to MPD, around 10:00 p.m. on September 13, officers were called to investigate in the 4300 block of […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa Police looking for man missing since Aug. 21

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The car he was driving was found near 4000 Tanglewood by his wife five days after he went missing. Police have included pictures of Anderson to assist the public in locating him. If you...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man caught on camera trying to break into vehicles, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he was caught on camera trying to break into a vehicle. Deveen Deontay Reed, 23, has been charged with Attempted Burglary.  According to an affidavit, on September 9, investigators with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 3700 block of […]
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with arson

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he lit a mattress on fire inside his apartment. Kerai Baulechong, 49, has been charged with Arson. According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department, as well as Odessa Fire Rescue, were called to investigate a disturbance at […]
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged after allegedly punching wife’s son

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he punched a family member amid a disagreement with his wife. Guillermo Gomez, 43, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence.  According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment home on Grandview Avenue […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

City of Midland truck crashed into a local thrift store

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A Midland city truck crashed into the Twice Around thrift store on Monday morning. Nobody was in the store when the impact happened, but the owners have to spend their day off fixing the store. This morning the city of Midland contacted the store owners to let...
MIDLAND, TX
wild941.com

8th Grade Boy Arrested After Beating Up Teacher Who Took His Phone

My heart breaks for the teacher in this video. In the footage below you can see a student and teacher fighting at a Texas middle school. According to WFLA News Channel 8, It’s because the teacher confiscated his cell phone. The altercation which happened at Bowie Middle School in Odessa has led to the student being arrested. After the fight, the 8th grader was arrested and charged with a first degree felony. The felony is aggravated assault of a Public Servant. The student will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct.
cbs7.com

Two pedestrians taken to the hospital after accident in West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two people were injured in a car-pedestrian crash earlier tonight on 26th and Moss in west Odessa. Ector county sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that both were transported with serious injuries after being hit by a car. An investigation is still underway. No other details have been...
WEST ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland thrift store damaged in crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland thrift store was damaged early Monday morning after a City of Midland vehicle crashed into the store front. The business, Twice Around Thrift Store, located at 301 E Illinois, was closed at the time of the crash and no employees were injured. The truck crashed through a front window of […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

City vehicle crashes into Midland business

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland thrift store has been damaged after a City of Midland vehicle crashed into it Monday morning. CBS7 News has confirmed with the City of Midland that it is one of their vehicles. They have not released any more information at this time. However, the...
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy