Read full article on original website
Related
Sacramento Magazine
Sacramento Magazine
Sky River Casino
Move over, there’s a new casino in town. And this one is the closest option for gaming fiends in Sacramento. Sky River Casino, which broke ground off Highway 99 at Grant Line Road in Elk Grove in early 2021, opened its doors in mid-August. It’s 15 miles from downtown, and the first casino to open in Sacramento County.
Sacramento Magazine
Local Chef Goes ‘Wild’
Sacramento chef Kevin O’Connor will appear as a contestant in a new Hulu streaming series called “Chefs vs. Wild” premiering this month. Billed as “a cooking competition on the wilder side,” the show drops two-person teams—each with a chef and a survivalist—into the wilderness to hunt, fish and forage for ingredients, then turn them into a restaurant-worthy five-star meal. Two judges—a wild foods expert and a chef/adventurer—will critique the food and crown a winner. It’s “Top Chef” meets “Survivor.”
Sacramento Magazine
Capital Blues Stars Honored
Five luminaries of the local live-music scene will be inducted into the Sacramento Blues Society’s Hall of Fame ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Harlow’s (2708 J St.). Doors open at 1 p.m. and the event runs from 1:45 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $15–$20. The inductees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento Magazine
Monthly Memberships for Wellness
Work with your body in one of these less-conventional ways. Floating: the act of becoming a human buoy in a soundproof, pitch-black tank filled with about a foot of salt water. The water and room are about the same temperature as your skin, so after a while, you don’t sense the environment, either. For an hour, you’re on a stationary journey, free of push notifications. People who float report profound relaxation, enhanced creativity, better sleep and pain relief.
Comments / 0