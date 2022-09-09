ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

3 injured in crash outside Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two drivers and one passenger were injured early Wednesday morning when a car turned left into an oncoming car in Pittsfield Township, police said. Rescue crews were called at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 14, Washtenaw Avenue near Golfside Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
MLive

Saline dance studio could become a marijuana dispensary

SALINE, MI – The space currently housing a dance studio in Saline could soon become a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary. Come Dancing at 465 E. Michigan Ave. marks the city’s first location to be granted special land use approval for an adult-use, recreational marijuana dispensary. The location is also the city’s third location to be granted special land use approval for a medical marijuana dispensary.
SALINE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Just half of Ann Arbor liquor stores checked ID, report says

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A recent sweep of Ann Arbor liquor retailers showed that only half of local stores check for identification, the state said. A mystery shopper program conducted on behalf of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission showed that while 100% of bars and restaurant licensees checked IDs when selling alcohol, just half of the retailers selling alcohol for off-premises consumption did.
fox2detroit.com

Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 still undergoing mental evaluation

ANN ARBOR, MI – A father accused of killing his infant child the summer of 1982 is still undergoing a mental evaluation six months after the order was signed. Isiah Williams, 75, is still being evaluated for competency as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, delaying his case where he stands accused of killing his infant daughter, Olisa Williams, who has been missing since July 1982 and presumed dead, court records show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Police#Electronic Devices#Sentencing#Crime
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years

Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WILX-TV

Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, Sept. 11 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue on a report of sounds of multiple gunshots. Police located a victim near the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy