3 injured in crash outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two drivers and one passenger were injured early Wednesday morning when a car turned left into an oncoming car in Pittsfield Township, police said. Rescue crews were called at 6:19 a.m. Sept. 14, Washtenaw Avenue near Golfside Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety.
Saline dance studio could become a marijuana dispensary
SALINE, MI – The space currently housing a dance studio in Saline could soon become a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary. Come Dancing at 465 E. Michigan Ave. marks the city’s first location to be granted special land use approval for an adult-use, recreational marijuana dispensary. The location is also the city’s third location to be granted special land use approval for a medical marijuana dispensary.
Just half of Ann Arbor liquor stores checked ID, report says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A recent sweep of Ann Arbor liquor retailers showed that only half of local stores check for identification, the state said. A mystery shopper program conducted on behalf of the Michigan Liquor Control Commission showed that while 100% of bars and restaurant licensees checked IDs when selling alcohol, just half of the retailers selling alcohol for off-premises consumption did.
fox2detroit.com
Purse snatchers charged after thefts at Metro Detroit grocery stores
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two women are accused of snatching purses from carts in parking lots at Metro Detroit grocery stores over the summer. Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are charged with two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000; three counts of financial transaction device - stealing/retaining; three counts of financial transaction device – illegal sale/use, and three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000.
Man accused of robbing banks in Ann Arbor indicted on federal charges
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ohio man suspected of robbing two banks in Ann Arbor then trying to rob the same Ann Arbor bank a month later has been federally indicted on bank robbery charges after being arrested in Ohio while attempting to rob yet another bank. A federal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women charged with swiping multiple purses from shopping carts in Canton, using stolen cards
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women have been charged with stealing multiple purses from shopping carts at Canton Township stores and then using the credit and debit cards inside to make purchases. Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Monea Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are accused of taking purses...
Father accused of killing infant daughter in 1982 still undergoing mental evaluation
ANN ARBOR, MI – A father accused of killing his infant child the summer of 1982 is still undergoing a mental evaluation six months after the order was signed. Isiah Williams, 75, is still being evaluated for competency as of Tuesday, Sept. 13, delaying his case where he stands accused of killing his infant daughter, Olisa Williams, who has been missing since July 1982 and presumed dead, court records show.
8-story development called Southtown proposed on Ann Arbor’s State Street
ANN ARBOR, MI — An eight-story development is proposed to replace an entire neighborhood block of houses and apartment buildings in Ann Arbor. Southtown is the name of the mixed-use project by local developer Prentice 4M, working with Synecdoche Design. The block sits along the east side of State...
Thieves crash into pair of Michigan gun retailers, steal dozens of firearms
Police are searching for several suspects involved in a trio of robberies at two different gun retailers in Michigan. According to WXYZ-Detroit, more than 100 total guns have been stolen from Armed in Michigan in Westland and CC Coins, Jewelry and Loan in Dearborn Heights since Sunday. Fox 2 Detroit...
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years
Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
fox2detroit.com
Woman claims sandwich from East Lansing Subway had poop on it
A Michigan State University student said she found a mushy brown substance on the wrapper of her Subway sandwich after smelling something off. East Lansing police are trying to find a lab to test the substance.
Detroit News
Man sentenced to life in prison after slipping through cracks in 2003 Detroit slaying
Detroit — A suspect in a 2003 slaying who slipped through the cracks and was not charged until 2018 was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the murder of Marchella Robinson. Detroit police sought murder charges against James Matthews, 69, in Robinson's death in 2003, but the warrant...
New roundabout near Ann Arbor opens after weeks of construction
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s newest roundabout is here. The new traffic circle installed at the intersection of Liberty and Zeeb roads in Scio Township, west of Ann Arbor, officially opened to traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 13, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission. The...
Ypsilanti leaders face costly replacement options for ailing Depot Town bridge
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti’s ailing Cross Street Bridge, providing the western gateway to Depot Town across the Huron River, will likely see gradual lane reductions followed by a complete closure by 2032, if officials don’t pursue a costly replacement project. That’s according to a presentation city leaders heard...
fox2detroit.com
Monroe man charged with armed robbery after demanding cash and pills from Canton Pharmacy
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 41-year-old Monroe man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Canton back in June. John Samuel Dooley III was arraigned on felony counts of armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony firearm after he was arrested for the incident.
Officials identify man arrested for Eaton Co. hit and run
Eaton County officials have named the man allegedly responsible for running another man over with his car on Sunday.
Over a dozen Ford Mustangs worth at least $60,000 a piece stolen off lot in Woodhaven
Roughly 12 to 15 Mustangs near the Flat Rock Assembly Plant were stolen early Tuesday morning just one week after thieves took a dozen vehicles from the same area, authorities confirmed.
At least a dozen Ford Mustangs stolen from Michigan assembly plant
WOODHAVEN, MI – Police are working to track down around a dozen Ford Mustang’s that were stolen from the automaker’s Flat Rock Assembly Plant early Tuesday, Sept. 13, authorities said. Around 2 a.m., between 12 and 15 new Mustangs were driven out of a parking lot in...
Thieves drive cars through 2 metro Detroit gun stores, nearly 100 guns stolen
Roughly 100 guns are now illegally on the street after thieves drove cars through two metro Detroit gun shops over the weekend.
WILX-TV
Victim, 31 bullet casings found at shooting scene in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, Sept. 11 at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) responded to the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue on a report of sounds of multiple gunshots. Police located a victim near the scene with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
