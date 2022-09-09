Read full article on original website
Enjoy dinner under the stars at Niceville Senior Center event
NICEVILLE, Fla.— Enjoy dining under the stars at the Niceville Senior Center on November 4 at A Dinner in the Courtyard presented by the Niceville Senior Center Foundation. The dinner event, which benefits the Senior Center, is Friday, November 4, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. In addition to dinner...
Florida high school senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
City of Niceville to unveil 3 Florida Historical Heritage Markers
On Friday, the City of Niceville announced that it will dedicate and unveil three Florida historical heritage markers on October 6, 2022 at Lions Park in Niceville. The Old Maritime City marker will depict that, until the advent of the automobile, all commerce in the area was by water. In 1911, the steamer Belle, loaded with naval stores, sank with the loss of four lives including local Capt. Noah Edward Burlison.
City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
$4.9 million coming to Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties to fund local projects
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties are going to see some funding come in for several different projects thanks to Local Support Grants. The grants were approved last Friday at the state’s Legislative Budget Commission meeting. Out of 971 requests, only 239 were approved for a grand total of $175 million. […]
Niceville High’s BIG announcement
I hope you all had a great weekend. Here’s everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It’s Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. “The...
University of West Florida receives national recognition
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The accolades for the University of West Florida keep rolling in after being ranked in the Top 10 public institutions in the region by U.S. News & World Report and the 2022 Great College to Work For, with special designation as an Honor Roll institution for the fourth straight year. “These […]
Demolition of Okaloosa Island hotel
Residents may experience aircraft noise Sept. 13 – 15, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Night flying is required for 58th FS training operations, according to Eglin Air Force Base. Let’s get...
Opp native, Pensacola High coach Cantrell Tyson relying on faith after suffering stroke
This is an opinion piece. It seemed like a normal game day for Opp native and Pensacola High head coach Cantrell Tyson. His team was preparing to start the second half against Pine Forest, Fla., on Saturday morning. (The game was moved from Friday for safety precautions). Suddenly, it was...
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of a beloved athlete and honor student. High school senior Tyler Erickson passed away suddenly Monday night while out practicing for an upcoming golf tournament. NewsChannel 7 spoke with Tyler’s dad, Clint Erickson, who said while his son’s...
Student arrested for bringing knife to school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a 15-year-old student after he threatened a girl and pulled a knife on her. The 15-year-old and the girl are students at Choctawhatchee High School. The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated […]
Woman almost carjacked while holding baby, suspect tackled by Chick-fil-A employee
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man was arrested after he tried to carjack a woman outside Chick-fil-A, according to Okaloosa County deputies. The woman was holding a baby in her arms during the attempted carjacking. William Branch, 43, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery after he was seen grabbing […]
Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member
PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
Latest on Bay County’s Voluntary Home Buyout Program for struggling homeowners
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heavy rainfall and flash flooding is an all too familiar combination for Bay County residents. While most areas are cleared out by the next day, not everyone is so lucky. The county has been working to help a select few homeowners who just can’t seem...
Walton County ‘audit’ controversy comes to an end
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If there’s going to be a law enforcement inquiry into Walton County commissioners’ expense accounts, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement won’t be doing it, at least not now. The FDLE sent a letter to Walton Clerk of Courts Alex Alford saying they did not see anything warranting a criminal […]
After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'
For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pensacola man found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was one of three defendants convicted Tuesday in a bench trial for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riots and Capitol breach, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Tristan Chandler Stevens, 26, of Pensacola was found guilty during a bench trial on Sept. 13 of […]
Panama City Beach expects boil water notice
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
