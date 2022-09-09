ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

niceville.com

Enjoy dinner under the stars at Niceville Senior Center event

NICEVILLE, Fla.— Enjoy dining under the stars at the Niceville Senior Center on November 4 at A Dinner in the Courtyard presented by the Niceville Senior Center Foundation. The dinner event, which benefits the Senior Center, is Friday, November 4, 2022, beginning at 5:30 p.m. In addition to dinner...
NICEVILLE, FL
getthecoast.com

City of Niceville to unveil 3 Florida Historical Heritage Markers

On Friday, the City of Niceville announced that it will dedicate and unveil three Florida historical heritage markers on October 6, 2022 at Lions Park in Niceville. The Old Maritime City marker will depict that, until the advent of the automobile, all commerce in the area was by water. In 1911, the steamer Belle, loaded with naval stores, sank with the loss of four lives including local Capt. Noah Edward Burlison.
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

City of Crestview donates land for affordable housing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council approved donating two lots of property for affordable housing. The council voted unanimously Monday night to give the land over with plans to build three homes. Lots 18 & 19 Block 153, S Rayburn Street and Walnut Avenue East City staff recommended the land be deemed surplus […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
getthecoast.com

Niceville High's BIG announcement

I hope you all had a great weekend. Here's everything you need to know this Monday morning to get your week started 🙂. It's Zeptember on 100.3 KROCK. 30 days of the words, music, and magic of Led Zeppelin that will culminate on September 30th with ZEPFEST. "The...
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

University of West Florida receives national recognition

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The accolades for the University of West Florida keep rolling in after being ranked in the Top 10 public institutions in the region by U.S. News & World Report and the 2022 Great College to Work For, with special designation as an Honor Roll institution for the fourth straight year. "These […]
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Demolition of Okaloosa Island hotel

Residents may experience aircraft noise Sept. 13 – 15, when the 58th Fighter Squadron conducts night flying operations in the area. F-35 fighter aircraft will conduct missions between 7:30 and 10 p.m. Night flying is required for 58th FS training operations, according to Eglin Air Force Base. Let's get...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of a beloved athlete and honor student. High school senior Tyler Erickson passed away suddenly Monday night while out practicing for an upcoming golf tournament. NewsChannel 7 spoke with Tyler's dad, Clint Erickson, who said while his son's...
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Pensacola, FL (with Photos & Maps)

In Pensacola, there are no shortages of delicious places to eat. There are so many places to eat in Pensacola, FL that it can be challenging to choose from. In order to make it easier for you, here are 20 of the best restaurants in Pensacola, FL. There is something for everyone on this list, from seafood to steakhouses.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Walton County 'audit' controversy comes to an end

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If there's going to be a law enforcement inquiry into Walton County commissioners' expense accounts, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement won't be doing it, at least not now. The FDLE sent a letter to Walton Clerk of Courts Alex Alford saying they did not see anything warranting a criminal […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

After 2-year hiatus, 44th Destin Seafood Festival is 'bringing back the local vibe'

For the first time in three years, the 44th Destin Seafood Festival is returning to Destin harbor Oct. 7 to 9. The festival, which will stretch along the harbor front from HarborWalk Village to Heron Harbor, is free to the public. The festival is Friday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was one of three defendants convicted Tuesday in a bench trial for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riots and Capitol breach, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. Tristan Chandler Stevens, 26, of Pensacola was found guilty during a bench trial on Sept. 13 of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach expects boil water notice

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach, or at least a part of it, could soon be under a boil water notice. Lightning struck a pine tree on Coyote Pass in the Glades community on Sunday causing a water main break. Crews are out trying to repair the water main. According to the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

