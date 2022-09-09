Read full article on original website
Just Me Too
5d ago
Gunpoint to steal two dogs? What is up with people these days? I can’t imagine someone taking my dog at gunpoint, I’d be crazy upset!
Reply
2
Related
whopam.com
Second suspect charged in Younglove St. robbery
A second suspect has been served with a Christian County grand jury indictment warrant for his alleged role in a May 10 robbery on Younglove Street. Hopkinsville police served the warrant for complicity to first-degree robbery, tampering with evidence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon against 25-year old Davontra Burse of Hopkinsville.
wnky.com
WCSO: Car intentionally drove into apartment complex
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office stated it is working an incident involving a car crashing into an apartment. The sheriff’s office stated the car “intentionally ran into the apartment complex” on Rocky Court in Bowling Green multiple times. No further information...
wnky.com
BGPD arrests suspect in weekend robberies
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says new information has been released regarding a string of weekend robberies. On Friday at 6:15 a.m., BGPD responded to Minute Mart on Parkside Drive for a robbery. On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., officials also responded to Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road for robbery, followed by a burglary at Funky Bean at 2 p.m. the same day. Officers responded Sunday at 5:15 a.m. to Hucks on Morgantown Road for a third robbery, as well as an additional robbery at 12:44 a.m. on Monday at Super 8 on Cumberland Trace.
WBKO
BGPD arrest suspect allegedly involved in string of crimes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a man they believe is involved in a string of crimes over the weekend. 38-year-old Bobby Price has been charged with robbery in the first degree related to three of the four robberies and burglary first degree for the Funky Bean burglary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
UPDATE: Woman arrested following WKU bomb threat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE 3:03 p.m.; WKUPD has arrested a woman in connection to the alleged bomb threat on campus. Hailee Reed, a student at WKU, was arrested by police and charged with Terroristic Threatening, First Degree. [Story continues below mugshot]. 12:59 p.m. UPDATE: Anonymous threat against PS2...
wnky.com
Glasgow PD searching for teen and her child
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Oneyda Martinez, 16, and her child, Jennifer Martinez. Authorities say they were last seen on Monday near Belfast Way. Martinez was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Authorities stated she may be...
WBKO
Cave City man arrested following police chase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was charged after a police chase in Glasgow on Monday. Brandon Heath was charged with disregarding a traffic control light, reckless driving, speeding, two counts of attempted first-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, improper passing, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Bomb threat and explosive device cases both cleared at WKU
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University Police say campus is all clear following concerns about a possible explosive device and separate bomb threat. Western Kentucky University sent out an alert this morning about a possible explosive device in the area of Cherry Hall on campus. Following an evacuation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
k105.com
Ohio Co. felon arrested with loaded gun, meth, after ‘staggering down’ Beaver Dam street
An Ohio County felon has been arrested with a loaded handgun and methamphetamine after “staggering down a street in Beaver Dam,” according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force personnel observed 30-year-old Tiffany Rosado, of Cromwell, “staggering down a street in...
Kentucky store captures dramatic 18-wheeler police chase on camera
A military supply store employee is thankful to be safe after witnessing a dramatic police chase involving a semi-truck.
whopam.com
Gun found on student at Todd County Central High School
A gun was located on a student at Todd County Central High School Wednesday and the teen was taken into custody. School resource officers were notified just before noon of a student with a gun and the Todd County Sheriff’s Office says the handgun was located in a fanny pack type bag.
wnky.com
BGPD working multiple robberies in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Five robberies occurred this past weekend in several parts of the city in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department stated they are still trying to determine if the same suspect committed all the robberies. According to BGPD, the robberies took place at Minit Mart on Morgantown Road, Family Dollar on Glen Lily Road, Hucks on Morgantown Road, Super 8 and Funky Bean.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged with shooting at car on I-40 in North Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot up a car as it drove on the interstate in North Nashville.
whopam.com
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
WBKO
Allen County inmate captured 3 hours after escape
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County Detention Center inmate was captured hours after he escaped from the jail Monday morning. According to the jail website, Hayden Burton, 28, was arrested on multiple drug charges. Police said Burton escaped from the jail around midnight Monday morning and have not determined...
wcluradio.com
Former social worker’s reporting charges expected to be dismissed
GLASGOW — Charges are expected to be dropped with prejudice for a former social worker in Barren County charged with failure to report child neglect or abuse. Lanita A. Neal of Glasgow was charged earlier this year after Glasgow Police investigated an incident that allegedly happened in her Market Street home in November 2021. The incident involved a sexual crime involving juveniles, and police alleged she attempted to quieten any reports to police.
Semi truck leads police on chase from Clarksville into Kentucky, crashing into multiple vehicles
Multiple vehicles have been damaged, but no serious injuries have been reported after a semi truck driver led police on a chase across state lines.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Barren Co. accident
BARERN COUNT, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details surrounding a fatal accident yesterday near Cave City. KSP Post 3 received a request shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. KSP stated the scene was located near the 9000 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City area.
WBKO
UPDATE: Death investigation underway in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a 2010 gray Volkswagen SUV deputies believe could help them find people who may have additional information in a death investigation that began Friday afternoon Sept. 9, 2022. The vehicle may or may not still have a temporary tag on it. (See pictures below.)
wcluradio.com
Prosecution recommends 17-year sentence for ex-teacher
GLASGOW — A former Barren County Middle School teacher could face up to 17 years in prison for sexual acts he committed with a minor. William K. Gardner, 30, of Glasgow, entered the guilty plea on Sept. 6, according to court documents. He was accompanied in court by his attorney, Johnny Bell.
Comments / 1