Andy Ruiz Jr already calling out Deontay Wilder for WBC eliminator
By Brian Webber: Andy Ruiz Jr. is jumping the gun by calling out Deontay Wilder in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator despite him needing to beat the dangerous Robert Helenius on October 15th. Former unified champion Ruiz posted a photo of him and Wilder inside the ring today on social...
Canelo is an “average Mexican boxer that has been promoted to the top” said Max Golovkin
By Dan Ambrose: Gennadiy Golovkin’s brother Max Golovkin, says he and the team view Canelo Alvarez as just an “average boxer” from Mexico. Max Golovkin says Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) has gotten where he is today because of the way he’s been promoted. Max’s label of...
Jermall Charlo & David Benavidez’s “resumes are a joke” says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn lashed out at David Benavidez & Jermall Charlo today when told that the fans would prefer to see Canelo Alvarez fight them than 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin at this point. Golovkin is a good fighter, but he’s not viewed as having much of a chance of...
Golovkin motivated by underdog status against Canelo
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin says he’s “motivated” at being the underdog against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night for their trilogy fight. Both the oddsmakers and many boxing fans believe the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has shown signs of slippage in the last four years since his loss to Canelo in 2018. As such, they feel Golovkin is too old to beat Canelo.
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
Dmitry Bivol could have letdown against Gilberto Ramirez says Roy Jones Jr
By Robert Segal: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol could have a mental letdown against challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in their fight on November 5th on DAZN, warns Roy Jones Jr. Roy notes that Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) is coming off the high of his best career win...
The Canelo and GGG Trilogy Match Finally Happening!
By Ken Hissner: The boxing world has their sites on this Saturday’s trilogy match between WBA Super World, WBC World, WBO World, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Mexico’s Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s title defense against the WBA Super World, IBF World and IBO World Middleweight champion Kazakhstan’s Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin over DAZN (The Zone) PPV.
Golovkin’s trainer has strategy to beat Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin’s trainer Johnathon Banks revealed the game plan today on how GGG plans on defeating Canelo Alvarez in their trilogy fight this Saturday. Banks says the game plan for Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) is to outwork the undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) by using volume punching.
Gennadiy Golovkin not retiring after Canelo trilogy on Saturday
By Jim Calfa: Gennadiy Golovkin says he doesn’t plan on retiring after his third fight with Canelo Alvarez this Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. First of all, Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) says he’s open to the fourth fight with Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) should he come out victorious.
Canelo says he wanted Bivol rematch but contracted to Golovkin
By Brian Webber: Canelo Alvarez says he’d planned on fighting an immediate rematch with Dmitry Bivol in September, but he had to take the Gennadiy Golovkin contest instead because he was under contract to face him next. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) revealed that he still...
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez Plans On Using Massive Platform To Make A Statement
By Vince Dwriter: WBC Super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) is a boxing star on the rise. He has the opportunity to make his star shine brighter on September 17 live on DAZN pay-per-view when he steps in the ring to defend his title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs) in the co-main event on the Canelo-GGG 3 card that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Will Canelo Alvarez defeat Gennadiy Golovkin without controversy?
By Robert Segal: Canelo Alvarez disagrees with people about the first two fights, with Gennadiy Golovkin being controversial. Canelo feels that he clearly won both of them, and he thinks he did well in the first fight. Interestingly, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) believes he did well in the first fight...
Eddie Hearn: “I’ve always believed AJ can beat Tyson Fury”
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn feels confident that Anthony Joshua will deal Tyson Fury his first defeat when they fight on December 3rd. Joshua has the offensive weapons and the style to bring Fury back down to earth. For every fighter, there’s someone out there that is the equivalent of kryptonite for them.
Kalle Sauerland confirms Eubank Jr vs. Benn is on for October 8th at the O2
By Jim Calfa: Chris Eubank Jr’s promoter Kalle Sauerland has confirmed that the fight with Conor Benn is still on for October 8th at the O2 Arena in London. Sauerland says he doesn’t want to speak for Chris Eubank, who on Monday talked of wanting to pull his son Eubank Jr out of the fight due to the 157-lb catchweight.
Canelo could reclaim his #1 spot by stopping Golovkin says Eddie Hearn
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Canelo Alvarez can go a long way toward recapturing his #1 pound-for-pound spot in the sport by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin this Saturday. As Hearn says, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to end the 40-year-old Golovkin’s career in their trilogy fight this Saturday, September 17th, on DAZN pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Anthony Joshua in the gym training for Tyson Fury fight on Dec.3rd
By Barry Holbrook: Anthony Joshua is already in the gym training for his mega-fight against Tyson Fury on December 3rd in Cardiff. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) accepted all terms this week for a clash against WBC heavyweight champion Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), and he’s now got little time to train before meeting up with ‘The Gypsy King’ on December 3rd.
Chris Sr pulling Eubank Jr out of Conor Benn fight
By Charles Brun: Chris Eubank says he’s pulling his son out of his scheduled October 8th fight against Conor Benn due to the 157-lb catchweight, which he feels is unsafe. The well-accomplished British boxing legend Eubank doesn’t want to risk seeing his son Eubank Jr. (32-2, 23 KOs) drop below 160 pounds for a fight against welterweight Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London.
LIVE: GGG Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez Final Press Conference Stream
Saul Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will clash for a third time on Saturday September 17, live on DAZN PPV in the U.S., Canada, and worldwide on DAZN (excluding Mexico, Latin America.) To launch the trilogy battle between the two modern greats, DAZN, Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Canelo Promotions and GGG...
Golovkin unsure what he needs to change to beat Canelo
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin isn’t certain what he needs to change in his game for him to defeat Canelo Alvarez on Saturday because he feels what he did in his first two fights with the superstar should have resulted in him getting his hand raised. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37...
Gennadiy Golovkin discusses being robbed in first Canelo Alvarez fight
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin is still understandably bitter about what many boxing fans perceive as a robbery in his first fight against Canelo Alvarez in 2017. That was the fight in which Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) appeared to win a conclusive decision by at least an eight rounds to four margins against a tired & cautious Canelo.
