Two Johnson City men are jailed on felony drugs and weapon charges. Police arrested Rodney Brown and Devante Childress following a call of shots fired in the area of University Parkway and West State of Franklin Road. Officers located the two males. Following a search of their vehicle, police discovered 128 grams of pot and a handgun. Another search of a second vehicle turned up a rifle and handgun. Brown and Childress are being held in the Washington County Detention Center and are scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO