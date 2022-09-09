Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Police catch stabbing suspect with knife still in hand, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody Monday after stabbing a man in an attempted robbery, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The report identified the suspect in the case as Jesse Duran, but did not identify the victim. Officers responded to an apartment...
JCPD arrests man accused of shooting gun in city limits
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man with felony reckless endangerment on Monday night after responding to reports of shots fired in the Sleepy Hollow Lane area. An arrest report from the agency identified the suspect as Raymond Greene, of Johnson City. Officers charged him due to “the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Police: Two arrested in Hawkins County after traffic stop reveals large amounts of drugs
MOORESBURG — Two individuals from out of state were arrested by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop after they were allegedly found in possession of 29 grams of marijuana and 154 grams of fentanyl. According to a report by the HCSO, on Sept. 11, at...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire
A Norfolk Southern train derailed, spilling sulfuric acid that could have seriously hurt or killed people in Farragut. The bird flu is impacting one of Second Harvest Food Banks most important food item. FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. At least six responders were at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teens arrested after reported threats to Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee
Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.
Police: Thousands in cash, drugs seized in Bluff City operation
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson […]
14news.com
Ambulance hits and kills pedestrian walking along the highway, authorities say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – An ambulance hit and killed a pedestrian in Tennessee early Tuesday morning, according to a news release obtained by WVLT. The City of Alcoa said the crash happened just after midnight when an American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway. The ambulance...
wvlt.tv
Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating
Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot. A man was arrested for stealing TV’s from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states. Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lutrell man was arrested in Knoxville for his fifth driving under the influence charge Saturday evening, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The man, Joshua Fleenor, was found by EMS responders in his truck in the parking lot of a Washington Pike Dollar...
wvlt.tv
Family offering reward after father hit by truck mirror, dies
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office will continue its search for the suspect responsible for hitting and killing 82-year-old Gary Burchfield. The Burchfield family wants to chip in to help find the person responsible, which is why they’re offering a $10,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
supertalk929.com
Two Johnson City Men Arrested On Felony Drug And Weapon Charges
Two Johnson City men are jailed on felony drugs and weapon charges. Police arrested Rodney Brown and Devante Childress following a call of shots fired in the area of University Parkway and West State of Franklin Road. Officers located the two males. Following a search of their vehicle, police discovered 128 grams of pot and a handgun. Another search of a second vehicle turned up a rifle and handgun. Brown and Childress are being held in the Washington County Detention Center and are scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.
wvlt.tv
20 years later: Farragut Train Derailment
The bird flu is impacting one of Second Harvest Food Banks most important food item. Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverfront Way Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department. FBI raids Oak Ridge health...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek
BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
wvlt.tv
Knox County Schools rank in bottom 5% of state school districts
A Norfolk Southern train derailed, spilling sulfuric acid that could have seriously hurt or killed people in Farragut. The bird flu is impacting one of Second Harvest Food Banks most important food item. FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. At least six responders were at...
wvlt.tv
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are searching for Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, for criminal homicide. Rubi is wanted in connection with a dead man found in Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to officials. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said. Rubi...
wvlt.tv
Two flee after car crash during traffic stop, Tennessee Highway Patrol says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are searching for a man and a woman after they ran away during a traffic stop, according to a statement released on Tuesday. THP officers said they tried to pull over a car that was committing a traffic violation near West Oldham...
wvlt.tv
Facebook account of missing Knoxville girl claims she’s not missing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. Knoxville police were...
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville teen who took to social media to say she’s not missing, located by KPD
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials announced that Desaray Thurmer was found safe. Knoxville police asked for the public’s help locating her after the 17-year-old left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber on Sept. 5, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating puppy theft
Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Smoky Mountain Air Show instills a love for aviation while benefitting area charities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Second Harvest Food...
Comments / 0