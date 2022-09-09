ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Police catch stabbing suspect with knife still in hand, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody Monday after stabbing a man in an attempted robbery, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. The report identified the suspect in the case as Jesse Duran, but did not identify the victim. Officers responded to an apartment...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

JCPD arrests man accused of shooting gun in city limits

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged a man with felony reckless endangerment on Monday night after responding to reports of shots fired in the Sleepy Hollow Lane area. An arrest report from the agency identified the suspect as Raymond Greene, of Johnson City. Officers charged him due to “the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire

A Norfolk Southern train derailed, spilling sulfuric acid that could have seriously hurt or killed people in Farragut. The bird flu is impacting one of Second Harvest Food Banks most important food item. FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. At least six responders were at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cocke County, TN
Cocke County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
WJHL

Police: Thousands in cash, drugs seized in Bluff City operation

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD) executed a warrant Sunday and found more than a pound of meth and thousands of dollars in cash. According to a release from the BCPD, officers and Sullivan County deputies executed the arrest warrant on Travis Hunter Wilson […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man found dead in Gatlinburg, TBI investigating

Man arrested for stealing TV’s from Walmart, selling them in parking lot. A man was arrested for stealing TV’s from the Chapman Highway Walmart, then selling them in the parking lot of the store, a report states. Son charged with attempted murder after shooting at father, report says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Fugitive#Police#Us Marshals#Cocke County Sheriff#Wvlt News#K 9#The Us Marshals#Newport Police Department
wvlt.tv

Man arrested for fifth DUI, found with meth in car, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lutrell man was arrested in Knoxville for his fifth driving under the influence charge Saturday evening, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The man, Joshua Fleenor, was found by EMS responders in his truck in the parking lot of a Washington Pike Dollar...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family offering reward after father hit by truck mirror, dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office will continue its search for the suspect responsible for hitting and killing 82-year-old Gary Burchfield. The Burchfield family wants to chip in to help find the person responsible, which is why they’re offering a $10,000 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Two Johnson City Men Arrested On Felony Drug And Weapon Charges

Two Johnson City men are jailed on felony drugs and weapon charges. Police arrested Rodney Brown and Devante Childress following a call of shots fired in the area of University Parkway and West State of Franklin Road. Officers located the two males. Following a search of their vehicle, police discovered 128 grams of pot and a handgun. Another search of a second vehicle turned up a rifle and handgun. Brown and Childress are being held in the Washington County Detention Center and are scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

20 years later: Farragut Train Derailment

The bird flu is impacting one of Second Harvest Food Banks most important food item. Knoxville Fire Department responds to Riverfront Way fire. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a fire on Riverfront Way Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the department. FBI raids Oak Ridge health...
FARRAGUT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle collides with deer in Boones Creek

BOONES CREEK, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports. According to the JCPD, Donald Newell, from Johnson City, was riding east on Boones Creek Road on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the motorcycle hit a deer in the roadway. Newell was taken to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County Schools rank in bottom 5% of state school districts

A Norfolk Southern train derailed, spilling sulfuric acid that could have seriously hurt or killed people in Farragut. The bird flu is impacting one of Second Harvest Food Banks most important food item. FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. At least six responders were at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted by TBI, Gatlinburg Police

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gatlinburg Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials are searching for Rosmel Danilo Rubi, 22, for criminal homicide. Rubi is wanted in connection with a dead man found in Gatlinburg on Wednesday, according to officials. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said. Rubi...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Facebook account of missing Knoxville girl claims she’s not missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. Knoxville police were...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police investigating puppy theft

Community members from across the country honored for acts of bravery. Four community members from around the country were presented awards by Medal of Honor recipients in Knoxville Friday night. Smoky Mountain Air Show instills a love for aviation while benefitting area charities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Second Harvest Food...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy