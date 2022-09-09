Read full article on original website
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time.
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?
That said, this company continues to perform where it matters most. While the short term might be painful, Nvidia is still a dominant force in the space, and it has lucrative opportunities ahead.
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
It's been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street in decades. Buying dividend stocks, which have a proven track record of outperformance, is a smart move in a volatile market. These two passive-income powerhouses, with yields of 9.2% and 12.1%, are well-positioned to make investors richer over time.
Markets Rally as Social Security Recipients Wait for Tuesday's Key Inflation News
Markets were higher as investors kept up their optimistic views from last week. August's inflation numbers are expected to be roughly flat or lower than July's figures. The figures play a key role in determining the cost-of-living adjustment that Social Security recipients will get in 2023.
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022
Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates.
Stimulus Update: New Stimulus Checks Continue to Be Announced. Will You Get One?
Stimulus payments are now coming for residents of two more states. The federal government has not authorized a fourth stimulus payment. Many states are issuing payments to residents. Several states recently announced plans to distribute more funds. Many Americans are coping with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19...
We're 1 Month Away From a Huge Social Security Announcement
The Social Security Administration announces updates to the program each October. Come this time next month, seniors should have a better sense of what their benefits will look like in 2023.
What Could Happen to Polygon After the Ethereum Merge This September?
Polygon's upside is difficult to ignore even in a bear market.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 163% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Datadog has maintained rapid growth in its revenue even in the face of an economic slowdown. The company had 2,420 customers spending at least $100,000 annually in the second quarter, up 54% year over year. One Wall Street investment bank is betting on major upside in Datadog stock.
Why Alibaba, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited Stocks Plunged Tuesday
A key measure of inflation jumped more than anticipated. A long-term outlook makes these stocks compelling opportunities.
Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?
Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money.
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch
Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?
KLA Corporation has been a steady growth story over the years, but nearly 30% of its sales went to China last year. The U.S. CHIPS Act might provide some offset to restrictions on China. This won't be the fastest-growing chip stock, but there's a lot to like about KLA.
Why Shares of Netflix Were Climbing Higher on Wednesday
The "Wall Street Journal" reported Wednesday that Netflix expects to reach 40 million viewers with its ad service by Q3 2023. Two Wall Street analysts came out with research notes that carried opposing viewpoints on where Netflix is headed.
Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Stocks Surged Today
Oil prices jumped Wednesday on a smaller inventory report. Industry experts expect oil prices to rally even higher as supply remains tight. With crude oil rising, expectations ahead of the energy earnings season are heating up as well.
Crypto Falls on Inflation News. Will Crypto Winter Ever End?
A slight increase in inflation caused crypto prices to tumble. Crypto investors could find themselves in the cold for a while longer. Disappointing inflation data promoted fears that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive rate hikes. Crypto prices fell across the board, as rate hikes are not good for...
2 Cryptos That Are Still Soaring Right Now
Chiliz is a sports fan token that soared more than 75% in the month of August, making it one of the top altcoin performers. Cosmos has been scaling rapidly thanks to its "internet of blockchains" approach. In August, Cosmos was up nearly 15%. Both Chiliz and Cosmos have strong future...
Why Volta Stock Rocketed Higher Today
A major Detroit automaker announced a plan to prepare its dealerships to sell more EVs. President Joe Biden touted recent federal legislation that will support the adoption of EVs, and announced the federal government's first allocation of funding to build charging stations in 35 states.
Why Johnson & Johnson Was Such a Healthy Stock Today
The company announced a new $5 billion stock repurchase authorization.
