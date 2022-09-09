Read full article on original website
Related
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
wvlt.tv
Many fall events kicking off this weekend to Find Your Fun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s starting to feel a little bit like fall so here are some fall events happening this weekend!. The Tennessee Valley Fair continues through Sunday. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are in concert Friday at 8 p.m. Mayberry Day is Saturday and your favorite Mayberry friends will be there including Barney, Andy, and more! Clint Black is closing out the fair and performing on Sunday at 8 p.m.
wvlt.tv
Anakeesta to double the parks size
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A$34 million expansion was underway at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg as the park is set to double in size over the next three years. Step off the main part of Anakeesta and you’ll here construction sounds as the theme park, based on the nature of the Smoky Mountains plans more trails and chances to have fun in nature.
Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
Ijams River Trail in Knoxville, Tennessee
Ijams in Knoxville has more than 12 miles of nature trails open to hikers and runners. An easy trail to start with is the River Trail.
Photos: Margaritaville RV resort opens in Pigeon Forge
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville company has expanded its footprint in Sevier County with a massive RV resort and lodge in Pigeon Forge.
wvlt.tv
SMARM selling clothing, furniture used in Dolly Parton Christmas movie
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to own a unique piece of Dolly memorabilia? You’ve got the chance now!. SMARM Thrift Store is selling items used in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”. “SMARM Thrift Store has been blessed with clothing, household items, and...
travelnowsmart.com
Free Things to Do in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge
If you’re looking for free things to do in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, look no further. The area has plenty to offer, including several restaurants, shops, and seasonal photo opportunities. In addition to free attractions, you’ll also find many opportunities to enjoy the beautiful outdoors. You can hike up Old Mill Square, explore the Little Pigeon River, or stroll down the Riverwalk Greenway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
21,000 Sq. ft brewery, taproom coming to Lenoir City
A popular, Nashville-based craft brewery announced plans to build a 21,000 square foot taproom and manufacturing facility in Lenoir City on Monday.
Upcoming autumn activities for friends and family in 2022
With fall closing in, fun autumn activities are a must! Here some options of events to attend and places to go to have fun with the family this fall.
elizabethton.com
Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut
Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
When to expect peak fall color in the Smoky Mountains
With temperature cool downs beginning to feel a bit more like fall, the trees are beginning to change colors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
‘Almost Home’ | Expectant single mother in Alcoa getting help from Habitat for Humanity
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Habitat for Humanity is known for giving a hand up to people for decades. Now an expectant single-mother in Alcoa is getting help from the organization. Callie Watkins is a licensed practical nurse who is familiar with helping others, but now she’s receiving help after finding out she will soon become a single mother.
wvlt.tv
FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
wvlt.tv
Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville
A teaser trailer that dropped for Disney’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ features the VFL. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. UTK Enrollment Booming. Updated: 10 hours ago. Making room...
Free mammogram screenings to be offered in Morristown
Ballad Health's mobile health coach is coming to ReVIDA Recovery Centers' Morristown location to provide mammogram screenings.
travelawaits.com
Peek Inside This Dolly Parton-Themed Camper You Can Rent For The Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Parton me, do you have any Grey Poupon? We’re all out of dijon, but this Dolly Parton-themed camper really passes muster. Located in the Knoxville, Tennesee, suburb of Maryville, this Smoky Mountain glamping experience is about an hour outside of Dollywood and 40 minutes from Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville.
wvlt.tv
Dinner Bell Restaurant shuts its doors after 47 years
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the end of an era for an East Tennessee business. The Dinner Bell Restaurant in Sweetwater closed Monday after 47 years in business. The restaurant opened its doors in 1975. “I was here the first day, and I’m here the last day,” said Marion...
bbbtv12.com
Huge Church Rummage Sale in Oak Ridge This Weekend
Huge Fall Rummage Sale! Hosted by Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-Sale Friday, September 16, 6 to 8 p.m. (All prices doubled). Furniture, household items, computers and electronics, clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, books, antiques, tools, gardening items, and more, all at bargain prices! This semi-annual sale has been a favorite for nearly 25 years. All proceeds support the various outreach ministries of the church. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Questions? Call the church office at 865-483-6761.
wvlt.tv
Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A group of teens is left disappointed after losing thousands worth of valuable equipment in the last week. Boy Scouts Troop 129 in Oak Ridge uses a trailer once a month to go on a camping trip where they learn valuable life skills like starting a fire, cooking and how to tie knots. At some point last week, it went missing from outside of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church.
Comments / 0