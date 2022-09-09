ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

wvlt.tv

Many fall events kicking off this weekend to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s starting to feel a little bit like fall so here are some fall events happening this weekend!. The Tennessee Valley Fair continues through Sunday. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are in concert Friday at 8 p.m. Mayberry Day is Saturday and your favorite Mayberry friends will be there including Barney, Andy, and more! Clint Black is closing out the fair and performing on Sunday at 8 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta to double the parks size

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A$34 million expansion was underway at Anakeesta in Gatlinburg as the park is set to double in size over the next three years. Step off the main part of Anakeesta and you’ll here construction sounds as the theme park, based on the nature of the Smoky Mountains plans more trails and chances to have fun in nature.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

SMARM selling clothing, furniture used in Dolly Parton Christmas movie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Want to own a unique piece of Dolly memorabilia? You’ve got the chance now!. SMARM Thrift Store is selling items used in Dolly Parton’s new movie “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.”. “SMARM Thrift Store has been blessed with clothing, household items, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
travelnowsmart.com

Free Things to Do in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge

If you’re looking for free things to do in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, look no further. The area has plenty to offer, including several restaurants, shops, and seasonal photo opportunities. In addition to free attractions, you’ll also find many opportunities to enjoy the beautiful outdoors. You can hike up Old Mill Square, explore the Little Pigeon River, or stroll down the Riverwalk Greenway.
elizabethton.com

Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut

Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
WALLAND, TN
wvlt.tv

FBI raids Oak Ridge health care agency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The FBI raided Patriot Homecare, a private healthcare agency in Oak Ridge, Wednesday. WVLT News was on the scene, where six vehicles - five cars and one van - were parked out front. At least six responders were there wearing gloves, moving in and out of the building.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

A teaser trailer that dropped for Disney's 'The Santa Clauses' features the VFL. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
travelawaits.com

Peek Inside This Dolly Parton-Themed Camper You Can Rent For The Night

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Parton me, do you have any Grey Poupon? We’re all out of dijon, but this Dolly Parton-themed camper really passes muster. Located in the Knoxville, Tennesee, suburb of Maryville, this Smoky Mountain glamping experience is about an hour outside of Dollywood and 40 minutes from Dolly’s hometown of Sevierville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dinner Bell Restaurant shuts its doors after 47 years

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the end of an era for an East Tennessee business. The Dinner Bell Restaurant in Sweetwater closed Monday after 47 years in business. The restaurant opened its doors in 1975. “I was here the first day, and I’m here the last day,” said Marion...
SWEETWATER, TN
bbbtv12.com

Huge Church Rummage Sale in Oak Ridge This Weekend

Huge Fall Rummage Sale! Hosted by Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church. Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-Sale Friday, September 16, 6 to 8 p.m. (All prices doubled). Furniture, household items, computers and electronics, clothing for all ages, children’s toys and gear, books, antiques, tools, gardening items, and more, all at bargain prices! This semi-annual sale has been a favorite for nearly 25 years. All proceeds support the various outreach ministries of the church. ORUUC is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. Questions? Call the church office at 865-483-6761.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Thousands in equipment stolen from Oak Ridge Boy Scouts

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A group of teens is left disappointed after losing thousands worth of valuable equipment in the last week. Boy Scouts Troop 129 in Oak Ridge uses a trailer once a month to go on a camping trip where they learn valuable life skills like starting a fire, cooking and how to tie knots. At some point last week, it went missing from outside of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church.
OAK RIDGE, TN

