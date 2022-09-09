Hurricane Earl expected to weaken, tropical waves being monitored

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Earl is forecast to rapidly weaken this weekend as meteorologists turn their attention to tropical waves in the Eastern Atlantic.

Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said Hurricane Earl is expected to rapidly lose strength as it moves away from Bermuda into the colder waters of the North Atlantic over the weekend.

He said meteorologists will now be monitoring a few tropical waves in the far Eastern Atlantic over the next five days, though none of them are overly impressive at this time.

