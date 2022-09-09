Effective: 2022-09-14 03:51:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-14 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta STRONG WINDS AND HIGH SURF EXPECTED ACROSS THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A potent storm system, the extra-tropical remnants of Typhoon Merbok, is expected to move from the Northern Pacific Thursday, through the Southern Bering Thursday night and Friday morning, and into the Northern Bering Sea late Friday into Saturday. This system will undergo rapid cyclogenesis (strengthening) as it moves through the Bering Sea, deepening from 965 mb Thursday to around 945 mb by Friday afternoon. While there is still some uncertainty on the exact track and strength of this system, model guidance is converging on a track taking the low from near Attu Island Thursday afternoon to Saint Matthew Island by Saturday morning. For the Kuskokwim Delta, winds are expected to increase by late morning Friday and continue through Saturday morning before slowly diminishing Saturday night. Sustained winds of 50 to 60 mph with gusts to 70 mph are possible, especially along the Kuskokwim Delta coast. The combination of strong winds and fetch will also produce a storm surge along the coast, leading to the potential for coastal erosion and flooding along the Kuskokwim Delta coast. Current guidance is indicating a potential surge of 5 to 7 feet above normal highest tide line along the entirety of the Kuskokwim Delta coast, including Kuskokwim Bay. We will continue to closely monitor this storm. Those with interests on or near the Kuskokwim Delta Coast should keep close tabs on this storm and be prepared to take protective actions. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc.

