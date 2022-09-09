Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Watch issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-18 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Low lying areas could flood. Some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 7 to 10 feet above normal high tides. Highest water levels are expected Saturday.
Flood Advisory issued for Lander by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lander FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Nevada and south central Nevada, including the following counties, in north central Nevada, Lander. In south central Nevada, Nye. * WHEN...Until 845 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 536 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southern Lander and Nye Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 03:51:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-14 17:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta STRONG WINDS AND HIGH SURF EXPECTED ACROSS THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA FRIDAY AND SATURDAY A potent storm system, the extra-tropical remnants of Typhoon Merbok, is expected to move from the Northern Pacific Thursday, through the Southern Bering Thursday night and Friday morning, and into the Northern Bering Sea late Friday into Saturday. This system will undergo rapid cyclogenesis (strengthening) as it moves through the Bering Sea, deepening from 965 mb Thursday to around 945 mb by Friday afternoon. While there is still some uncertainty on the exact track and strength of this system, model guidance is converging on a track taking the low from near Attu Island Thursday afternoon to Saint Matthew Island by Saturday morning. For the Kuskokwim Delta, winds are expected to increase by late morning Friday and continue through Saturday morning before slowly diminishing Saturday night. Sustained winds of 50 to 60 mph with gusts to 70 mph are possible, especially along the Kuskokwim Delta coast. The combination of strong winds and fetch will also produce a storm surge along the coast, leading to the potential for coastal erosion and flooding along the Kuskokwim Delta coast. Current guidance is indicating a potential surge of 5 to 7 feet above normal highest tide line along the entirety of the Kuskokwim Delta coast, including Kuskokwim Bay. We will continue to closely monitor this storm. Those with interests on or near the Kuskokwim Delta Coast should keep close tabs on this storm and be prepared to take protective actions. For additional information and updates to forecasts, please visit www.weather.gov/afc.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Montgomery, Moore, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Montgomery; Moore; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MOORE...NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN RANDOLPH AND SOUTHWESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seagrove, or 8 miles south of North Carolina Zoo, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Biscoe, Seagrove, Robbins, Star, Harpers Crossroads, Highfalls, Coleridge and Glendon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 13:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 154 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-15 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 21:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Ohio, Ashtabula Lakeshore County. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Flood Warning issued for Charlton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charlton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia...Florida St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Baker, Nassau and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 10.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 22:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Ector, Midland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 20:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ector; Midland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN ECTOR AND NORTHWESTERN MIDLAND COUNTIES At 805 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Rain is beginning to end, but flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Midland, Odessa, Midland International Air and Space Port, Midland Airpark and Odessa Schlemeyer Field. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Elko County through 600 PM PDT At 532 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Oasis, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Silver Zone Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Tavaputs Plateau Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Grand County through 815 PM MDT At 745 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 36 miles west of Fruita to 24 miles north of Castle Valley. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Grand County, including the following locations... Cisco. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 207 and 231. Utah 128 between mile markers 38 and 42. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 12:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Bannock, north central Power and southwestern Bingham Counties through 730 PM MDT At 702 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aberdeen, or 10 miles northwest of American Falls, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen and Sterling. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 18:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-14 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 635 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glenwood Springs and Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Union and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Fort White. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Minor damage to dwellings is possible due to boat wash. At 23.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the centerline of the US 27 Bridge downstream to one-half mile upstream from the State Road 47 Bridge. At 25.0 feet, Damage to homes at low elevation as well as basement areas underneath homes on stilts is likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 22.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 21:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Columbia and Alachua Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Union and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 59.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Wednesday was 60.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 58.1 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 59.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
