Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks Billionaires Are Buying as the Market Plunges
David Tepper and Appaloosa Management made a big bet on Salesforce stock in the second quarter. Steven Cohen and Point72 bought shares of Dexcom, a company that makes blood-sugar monitors for diabetic patients. Daniel Loeb and Third Point Capital acquired shares of media-giant Walt Disney for the first time. You’re...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Bristol Myers Squibb Is a Must-Own Stock Right Now. Here's Why.
The 2022 bear market has squashed investor interest in speculative growth stocks. Companies with solid revenue streams, elite shareholder rewards programs, and recession-proof businesses have been the one bright spot in this rough equity market. With fundamentals squarely in focus, Bristol Myers Squibb stock appears well on its way toward...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock Is Down 57% -- Should You Buy Right Now?
That said, this company continues to perform where it matters most. While the short term might be painful, Nvidia is still a dominant force in the space, and it has lucrative opportunities ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Real Estate Market Predictions for the Rest of 2022
Available housing inventory on the market has been increasing. Prices are starting to decline, but the benefits of that to buyers are being offset by higher mortgage rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Want $200 In Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
It's been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street in decades. Buying dividend stocks, which have a proven track record of outperformance, is a smart move in a volatile market. These two passive-income powerhouses, with yields of 9.2% and 12.1%, are well-positioned to make investors richer over time.
Motley Fool
I Bonds: A Guaranteed 9.62% Yield -- but There's a Catch
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Series I savings bonds, better known as I...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Will the Stock Market Recover in 2023?
Stocks have gotten battered this year. When will things improve?. Many investors have seen losses in their portfolios this year. Things could improve in 2023, but even if they don't, there's no reason to panic. Investing for the long term is the best way to avoid losing money. It's fair...
Motley Fool
Why Enovix Stock Zoomed Nearly 10% Higher Today
An analyst reiterates his hearty buy recommendation on the stock. He feels that the share price could zoom a further 64% higher. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive
Tesla's valuation suggests it is the biggest carmaker on the planet, by a wide margin. AMC's stock is worth more today than it was prior to the pandemic, even though the business is still struggling. B&G Foods has a lot of leverage to manage, which limits flexibility during hard times.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 163% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Datadog has maintained rapid growth in its revenue even in the face of an economic slowdown. The company had 2,420 customers spending at least $100,000 annually in the second quarter, up 54% year over year. One Wall Street investment bank is betting on major upside in Datadog stock. You’re reading...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Netflix Were Climbing Higher on Wednesday
The "Wall Street Journal" reported Wednesday that Netflix expects to reach 40 million viewers with its ad service by Q3 2023. Two Wall Street analysts came out with research notes that carried opposing viewpoints on where Netflix is headed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
Why Wednesday's 2 Stand-Out Stock Winners Could Keep Climbing
Stocks rose only a bit Wednesday after huge declines the previous day. Starbucks, however, rose on optimism about its long-range strategic plan. Twilio implemented layoffs that should help it control costs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Why Kinder Morgan Stock Jumped Wednesday
Natural gas prices shot through the roof Wednesday on fresh macro developments. The rally gave investors a reason to bet on Kinder Morgan, one of the hottest natural gas stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Is This Top Chip Stock a Buy With Limits to Sales In China in Place?
KLA Corporation has been a steady growth story over the years, but nearly 30% of its sales went to China last year. The U.S. CHIPS Act might provide some offset to restrictions on China. This won't be the fastest-growing chip stock, but there's a lot to like about KLA. You’re...
Motley Fool
Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
Charles Schwab, one of the largest U.S. brokerages, has beaten the Dow over the years. With its attractive valuation, financials, and earnings power, Schwab looks like a long-term winner. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Alibaba Stock Gets Slammed by COVID: Buy, Hold, or Sell?
Alibaba recently reported its lowest revenue growth since its IPO. Faster growth in the newer segments offset the decline in the commerce business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
How to Retire With $1.2 Million on a $58,000 Salary
Saving alone is not enough to comfortably retire; you need to invest. Even with an average salary and modest investment returns, a million-dollar retirement portfolio is well within reach. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Why Is Everyone Talking About Roku Stock?
Roku shares are trading 86% below the all-time highs hit last July. Active users, revenue, and engagement are at record highs, but the near-term outlook is brutal. Investors have forgotten about Roku, but it could bounce back if streaming services pay up to get noticed on the platform. You’re reading...
Comments / 0