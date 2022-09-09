Read full article on original website
the judgejudge
5d ago
He said he was a weird kid growing up and played made up weird games. I think he's still weird.
Reply(2)
13
jkpesch
3d ago
This guy is a worm, playing any PC card he could in order to improve his end game. But, he is a lawyer, so his actions shouldn't surprise me! Good riddance.
Reply
4
habanohal
4d ago
Michael is racist against straight people, ain't and simple....he said himself that he would never vote out a lbtgtqrs person!!!
Reply
3
Related
EW.com
Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama
Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Call Monte ‘Misogynistic’ After Comment on Brittany’s Prize Money Plan
Monte Taylor called out Brittany Hoopes on the 'Big Brother 24' live feeds. Fans have a lot to say about it.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany’s Plan to Throw Taylor Under the Bus Backfires
Taylor Hale's famous karma might come around to infect Brittany Hoopes' game during week nine of 'Big Brother 24' on CBS.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Turner Accidentally Tells Alyssa She’s Going to Jury
Matthew Turner and Alyssa Snider are self-described best friends in the 'Big Brother 24' house, but that won't stop him from voting her out and accidentally telling her that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 2 Houseguests Plan on Targeting Taylor During the Double Eviction
The first true 'Big Brother 24' double eviction takes place on Thursday, Sept. 8, and two players are planning on taking a shot at Taylor Hale during the special two-hour episode.
Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination
BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
‘Big Brother 24’: Alyssa Agrees to Give up to Follow Kyle to Jury
Kyle Capener asks Alyssa Snider a tough question about staying in the 'Big Brother 24' house or going to jury.
‘Big Brother 24’: Which Final 5 Houseguest Has the Best Chance to Win?
After the shocking double eviction, only five players remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and we believe we know which houseguest will likely take home the $750,000 prize.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Monte Comes Clean About His Final 2 With Turner
During a one-on-one talk with another houseguest on Sunday, Sept. 11, Monte Taylor downplayed his final two alliance with Matthew Turner in 'Big Brother 24.'
‘Big Brother 24’: Monte Tells Brittany Exposing Kyle Didn’t ‘Risk’ Her Game Like She Says
Monte Taylor tells Brittany Hoopes how she lost trust with him on the 'Big Brother 24' live feeds.
epicstream.com
The Bachelorette Star Nate Olukoya Reveals He Broke Up With Michelle Young On The Phone, Claims His Former Fiancée Changed Shortly After They Got Engaged
The Bachelorette alum Nate Olukoya recently broke his silence regarding his split from his former fiancée, Michelle Young. During a recent interview, Olukoya admitted that he was the one who broke up with Young, and he did it via phone, which was, in his words, a d*** move. Nate...
'Big Brother 24's' Terrance Higgins Reveals He Wanted to Keep Kyle as a "Teachable Moment"
Big Brother's house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. game on Big Brother 24 shifted as much as tracks during one of his sets as "DJ Showtime." Though his personal relationships tended to stay the same, his allegiances seemed to change with the wind (something that helped him win a particularly important competition). That adaptability did get him through some chaotic moments in the house. But like a simmering crockpot, it all came to a boil against him, leading to his elimination in last night's double eviction.
EW.com
Big Brother recap: A predictable week is lived up by a record breaking performance
With the nominations for this week all set, Michael is doing his best to make sure that his plan goes off without a hitch. Immediately after the eviction ceremony, Michael has a conversation with Alyssa and assures her that she's not going to be evicted this week, that he has every intention of sending Terrance to the jury house.
SheKnows
As Bold & Beautiful Threatens to Resend Thomas Down a Tragically Familiar Path, Fans Push Back — Hard
We’ve all heard the old nugget of wisdom about how it’s important to learn history or we’re doomed to repeat it. Well, it may not be as valid as we thought, because both The Bold and the Beautiful and Thomas know his history — and it looks like they may be about to cheerfully repeat it, regardless!
Parade
52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 15