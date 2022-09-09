ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the judgejudge
5d ago

He said he was a weird kid growing up and played made up weird games. I think he's still weird.

jkpesch
3d ago

This guy is a worm, playing any PC card he could in order to improve his end game. But, he is a lawyer, so his actions shouldn't surprise me! Good riddance.

habanohal
4d ago

Michael is racist against straight people, ain't and simple....he said himself that he would never vote out a lbtgtqrs person!!!

EW.com

Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
The US Sun

Bachelorette fans demand Rachel Recchia’s ex-suitor be named next Bachelor after he’s sent home in shock elimination

BACHELORETTE fans have made their feelings known about Monday night's shock elimination - and already have a new Bachelor in mind. Rachel Recchias' picks during the rose ceremony were not well-received by viewers. Following the unexpected departure of co-lead Gabby Windey's suitor, Logan Palmer, after he tested positive for COVID-19,...
Parade

'Big Brother 24's' Terrance Higgins Reveals He Wanted to Keep Kyle as a "Teachable Moment"

Big Brother's house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. game on Big Brother 24 shifted as much as tracks during one of his sets as "DJ Showtime." Though his personal relationships tended to stay the same, his allegiances seemed to change with the wind (something that helped him win a particularly important competition). That adaptability did get him through some chaotic moments in the house. But like a simmering crockpot, it all came to a boil against him, leading to his elimination in last night's double eviction.
