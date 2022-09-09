Big Brother's house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com's Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. game on Big Brother 24 shifted as much as tracks during one of his sets as "DJ Showtime." Though his personal relationships tended to stay the same, his allegiances seemed to change with the wind (something that helped him win a particularly important competition). That adaptability did get him through some chaotic moments in the house. But like a simmering crockpot, it all came to a boil against him, leading to his elimination in last night's double eviction.

