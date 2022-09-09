ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Fall Fest Returning to Laramie This October

Are you as excited about the Fall Fest as I am? The Fall Fest will be returning to Laramie this October 22, thanks to the Laramie Foster Closet. So many events will be happening during the festival, such as a chili cook-off, hot cocoa bar, pie eating contests, and many more! Make sure you grab every single one of your family, friends, and neighbors down to the Albany County Fairgrounds this October 22 for some FALL-tastic Fun.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Little Theater Is Going To TIME WARP Next Month

It's time again to TIME WARP, Cheyenne! The Cheyenne Little Theatre is bringing back Rocky Horror Picture Show to the Atlas Theater. If you've not had the opportunity to catch this performance, they call it a shadow-cast of the show. The idea is that they have the film on a projector with audio while local actors act out the scenes. It's really fun if you're a fan of the film.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

New Educator Joins University of Wyoming Extension

The University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Dagan Montgomery as the new agriculture and natural resources extension educator for Sublette County. "Dagan comes to us with a solid foundation in production agriculture and a good understanding of what it takes to be successful in Extension," comments Bridger Feuz, interim associate director of UW Extension.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Laramie, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne

For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Slated For Saturday

The Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Cheyenne East High School on Saturday. The Cheyenne event is being held in conjunction with similar events across the country. According to a news release, here are some details on the Cheyenne stair climb:. SCHEDULE:. - Onsite Registration 3:30 PM. -...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne

We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

HAPPENING TOMORROW: Robbie’s House Grand Opening

Robbie's House invites you to join them for their Grand Opening Thursday, September 8th. Stop by and take a tour, learn more about their mission, and get information on their upcoming open art workshops. The event will have an open art studio, for anyone who wants to get their hands dirty and do some clay work.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

University of Wyoming Extension Releases New High-Altitude Cookbook

The University of Wyoming Extension recently released its new “High-Altitude Baking” cookbook, a collection of original elevation-adjusted and user-tested recipes ranging from cakes and cookies to scones, muffins, breads, and pizza. As someone from sea elevation, I did not know cooking and baking at high altitude require a...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Man Arrested for Felony DWUI Charges in Laramie

A Laramie man is facing felony DWUI charges from an arrest on Sunday. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Sunrise Court for a report of a domestic disturbance. Further investigation resulted in 33-year-old Sean W. Costin being charged...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne, Laramie Set Temp. Records, Blazing Heat To Continue

Cheyenne and Laramie set new high records for the date on Sunday, and several other communities in the region approached heat records as well. That included a 101-degree reading in Chadron, Neb. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website:. "Yesterday (September 4th) was...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Air Quality Alert, High Fire Danger

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning people about poor air quality and high fire danger in areas of southeast Wyoming today. The air quality warning, which has been issued by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, includes Laramie and Rawlins, but not Cheyenne. But the area covered by the Red Flag Fire warning includes Cheyenne as well as Laramie and Rawlins.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot

The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

University of Wyoming Extension Releases New Publication on Personal Income Trends in Wyoming

A bulletin recently published by the University of Wyoming Extension provides a valuable new resource for public officials, community planners, local business owners, and citizens interested in personal income trends in Wyoming. Titled “Assessing 2001-2018 Total Personal Income and Its Components for the Rocky Mountain Region, Wyoming, and Its Counties,”...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Police Still Searching for Missing Runaway Boy

Cheyenne police are still searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway last Wednesday, Sept. 7. According to a department Facebook post, Keyon Love was last seen on Friday, Aug. 26, wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Love is 5-foot-9, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

