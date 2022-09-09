Read full article on original website
Pumpkin Patches Worth a Visit this Fall
Get into the fall spirit at these seasonal pumpkin patches. HOUSTON'S WEATHER may not be the best indication of fall, but the autumn season is upon us. The scorching summer months are slowly fading in exchange for cooler (by Texas standards, of course) temps. Fall means we transition to warm orange and yellows reminiscent of the seasonal gourds we love to use as food—and decor. Houston is filled with fall activities to get you in the spirit, and pumpkin patches are one of them. Whether you prefer acorn squash or field pumpkins, these local patches have something for all your seasonal tastes.
On the Market: Charming Galveston Home of a Local TV Weatherman
Buying a house is no easy feat. From wrangling with the mortgage to the move itself, it can be a nightmare even to consider. But the challenges with home ownership are often offset by the pride of having a place to call your own, a site with its own history and character. It’s rare to say that your home has the legacy of a local legend behind it, but the next owners of this Galveston gem will have that luxury. Frank Billingsley, Houston’s TV weatherman of over thirty years, has a house now up for sale on Galveston Island.
The Ultimate Guide to Free Museums in Houston
Who doesn’t love free stuff? The city’s art, history, science institutions, and more await. Museums have long been regarded for their ability to educate and inspire the public. But they aren’t always the most accessible or inviting to those with non-conventional backgrounds or incomes. Designated days for free admission were created in the mid-twentieth century to allow greater public access.
Months After the Uvalde Shooting, How Are Texas Schools Protecting Kids?
Bouncing around on social media (as such things do), there’s a widely shared image of actor Ken Jeong squinting at a tiny piece of paper with a heading that reads, “a list of people I trust with my kids.” What makes it funny (like so many other memes) is how relatable it is. There are not many people we tend to feel comfortable leaving our little ones with.
8 Fall Items That Will Freshen Up Even the Dreariest Closet
Rock the academic year with these back-to-school styles. The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re entering your last year of middle school,...
5 Must-See Art Exhibitions to Visit This Month
Paper, portraits, and women take center stage in these shows at galleries and museums around the city. Fall is in session and Houston’s visual arts community is making big statements with a slew of important exhibitions. Softness and vulnerability are key themes in Maria A. Guzman and Chelsea Clarke’s solo shows. Both using soft sculpture and installation, Guzman’s eccentric textile work made its homecoming to the Blaffer Art Museum on the University of Houston’s campus, while Clarke reflects on bodily and creative resilience. A few group exhibitions take on a wide range of issues, from contemporary approaches to geometric abstraction at Reeves Arts and Design to expressionist methods at Laura Rathe Fine Art.
The Nation's Largest 16th-Century Celebration Returns This Fall
Escape to the Texas Renaissance Festival this October. Who’s ready to party like it’s 1400? Founded in 1974, the Texas Renaissance Festival is the nation’s largest renaissance event. Recognized for its themed weekends, performances, and food, the festival is a much-anticipated way to escape into a world of imagination.
Save the Coors Light—The Ion's New Beer Hall Is Hyperlocal
Is there anything more innovative than beer? Or, at least, anything that inspires more innovation? The treasured brew, first concocted back in ancient Sumeria, has been around since 4,000 BCE, and the liquid courage it provides has served as the spark for many a novel idea since its ancient invention. A new beer hall at The Ion, the anchor of Rice’s 16-acre innovation district, is leaning in on that muse-like power of beer and hopes to serve as a relaxed new stomping ground that will provide the liquid spark for new ideas from regulars.
Texas Ranks No. 2 for Financial Scams in the Nation—How to Spot Them
Houston is a city of achievements—we’re the home of the best college investment in Texas, one of the top locales for digital nomads, and our medical center is recognized across the world. But now there’s a new ranking to add to the books, and it’s not worth bragging over.
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Julie from Houston just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes. Spinning today was Julie from Houston. Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show attire...
