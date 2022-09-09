GM’s autonomous driving technology division, Cruise, has developed its own microchips in a bid to lower costs and increase volume. Automotive headlines this year have been dominated by the ongoing global microchip shortage, which has forced automakers to cut production and reduce features, including at GM. Now, however, according to a recent report from Reuters, Cruise has announced that it has developed its own custom microchips for use in fully autonomous vehicles in the future. Not only do the custom chips help to reduce costs, but they also also draw less power, thus increasing all-electric vehicle range.

