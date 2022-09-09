Read full article on original website
GM Confirmed Chevy Equinox EV Production In Mexico
General Motors chose September 9th – World Electric Car Day – to officially present the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox EV in New York City, confirming that production of Chevrolet‘s next zero-emission crossover will take place in Mexico. The automaker has announced that the all-new 2024 Chevy Equinox...
GM Files Patent For Automatic Seat Headrest Activation
GM has filed a patent application for an active head seat restraint system for vehicles. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,433,792 B2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on September 6th, 2022. The patent was originally filed on September 25th, 2019, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Russell J. Mihm, Venkata Narasimha R. Cherukuvada, and Niki K. Meyers.
GM Offering $3,000 Rebate To Chevy Silverado Sold Orders
Chevy Silverado customers who are waiting to receive their new 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 may be eligible for a substantial $3,000 compensation offer. According to a recent report from CarsDirect, which cites a bulletin sent to dealers, GM is serving up a new Silverado Sold Order Private Offer that includes a $3,000 discount for those customers still waiting on an unfulfilled 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 order. It appears as though the offer is only available to 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 customers.
2023 Cadillac XT4 Units Were Built Without Ventilated Seat Blower Motors
Certain 2023 Cadillac XT4 units will be shipped to dealers lacking functional ventilated seats due to ongoing supply constraints. GM Authority learned this week that from the start of 2023 Cadillac XT4 production on June 10th, 2022 through to the September 4th, 2022 production date, certain 2023 Cadillac XT4 compact crossover models were shipped to dealers without ventilated seat cushion blower motors due to a supply constraint. Affected vehicles will have a window sticker with the RPO code 04O indicating it lacks the ventilated blower motors. Buyers will receive a $25 credit in exchange for the feature’s absence and affected units will be eligible for a retrofit at a later date.
2023 Buick Envision Second Key Fob Under Constraint
Certain examples of the 2023 Buick Envision are currently being delivered to customers with only a single key fob due to ongoing supplier constraints, GM Authority has learned. GM has been producing certain 2023 Buick Envision models with only a single key fob since the compact crossover entered production at...
GM And National Wildlife Federation Found New Climate Equity Collaborative
GM has announced the creation of the new Climate Equity Collaborative, a joint effort with the National Wildlife Federation aimed at addressing the impacts of climate change on vulnerable communities and youth. As a founding member, GM will donate $1 million to the new Collaborative, pulling funds from its recently...
GM Launches Chevy Camaro Rapid Blue Edition In Japan
GM’s Japanese arm is looking to drum up some excitement for the Chevy Camaro locally with a new Rapid Blue Edition model that will be limited to just 20 units. The Japan-only Chevy Camaro Rapid Blue Edition is based on the local LT RS trim level and comes finished in the bright Rapid Blue exterior color, along with a pair of black Rally Stripes and Ceramic White interior upholstery. The LT RS trim features the same front fascia as the SS trims in the U.S., but features the turbocharged 2.0L LTG engine and other items that would typically be found on the U.S.-spec LT trim.
GM’s Cruise Develops Its Own Self-Driving Software Microchips
GM’s autonomous driving technology division, Cruise, has developed its own microchips in a bid to lower costs and increase volume. Automotive headlines this year have been dominated by the ongoing global microchip shortage, which has forced automakers to cut production and reduce features, including at GM. Now, however, according to a recent report from Reuters, Cruise has announced that it has developed its own custom microchips for use in fully autonomous vehicles in the future. Not only do the custom chips help to reduce costs, but they also also draw less power, thus increasing all-electric vehicle range.
GM’s Cruise To Expand Robotaxi Service To Phoenix and Austin
GM’s autonomous driving technology division, Cruise, has announced that it will expand its robotaxi services to Phoenix, Arizona and Austin, Texas by the end of the 2022 calendar year. Cruise CEO and co-founder Kyle Vogt announced the news via social media yesterday, posting that the Cruise team would go...
2023 Corvette Stingray Edge Red Engine Cover No Longer Available
GM Authority learned last week that the 2023 Corvette was no longer available to order with the optional Edge Red painted brake calipers (RPO code H6N) due to a supplier constraint. Now, it’s been revealed the Engine Cover in Edge Red (RPO RCC) is also unavailable on the mid-engine sports car as GM continues to grapple with supplier constraints of various types.
Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,500 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Cadillac XT4 discount offers a cash purchase incentive of $500 on the 2022 Cadillac XT4, or $500 off combined with low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Low-interest financing is also available on the 2023 Cadillac XT4. The luxury marque now offers a $1,500 lease incentive...
Chevy Bolt Family Sales Begin To Rebound During Q2 2022
Chevy Bolt sales decreased in the United States and Canada during the second quarter of 2022, while recording 18 deliveries in Mexico. Bolt family sales include the Chevy Bolt EV hatchback and Chevy Bolt EUV crossover. Chevy Bolt Sales – Q2 2022 – United States. Cumulative deliveries of...
GM’s Ohio Ultium Plant Workers Seeking Union Representation
Workers at GM’s Ultium Cells battery plant in Warren, Ohio are seeking representation with the United Auto Workers (UAW) labor union, overwhelmingly voting in favor of a strike recognition measure late last week as a means of urging Ultium Cells to recognize the UAW as their bargaining agent. According...
Chevy Trailblazer Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Chevy Trailblazer discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Trailblazer. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand continues offering a national lease for $239 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Trailblazer AWD LT for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
President Biden Visits GM At 2022 Detroit Auto Show
The North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit Auto Show, is underway now, and President Joe Biden is in attendance for a tour of the latest GM vehicles. The General’s exhibits at the Detroit Auto Show include a wide variety of EVs, with all four North American...
GMC Hummer EV Pickup May Be Exempt From New Luxury Tax In Canada
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup and SUV may be exempt from Canada’s new luxury vehicle tax, which applies to certain luxury and high-priced passenger vehicles. The Select Luxury Items Tax Act that became effective in Canada last week applies a new federal tax on passenger vehicles priced from $100,000 and above. The tax to be paid by the consumer is equivalent to either 20 percent of the amount the vehicle is priced above the $100,000 threshold, or 10 percent of the total value of the vehicle, whichever is lower.
Chevy Brand Average Transaction Price Rose 4.1 Percent In August 2022
The average transaction price for a new Chevy vehicle remained elevated in August as the automaker continued to see strong sales for higher-end models like the Chevy Silverado, Corvette and Tahoe. According to Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book, the average transaction price of a new Chevy vehicle stood at...
Here Is The 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition
Chevy just unveiled a fresh special edition package for the 2023 Chevy Tahoe, offering sporty-minded enthusiasts a number of pursuit-rated upgrades and underhood goodies via the new 2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition. Making its formal debut at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit...
2024 Chevy Equinox EV To Get Super Cruise
GM’s hands-free, semi-autonomous Super Cruise driving assistant debuted on the now-defunct Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan and has slowly trickled to certain models in the GM portfolio, including the Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Silverado, Chevy Bolt EUV and GMC Sierra. Many of GM’s next-generation EVs will also come equipped with Super Cruise – including the recently unveiled 2024 Chevy Equinox EV compact crossover.
Cadillac Celestiq Show Car Debuted In The Middle East
Cadillac recently debuted the Cadillac Celestiq Show Car in the Middle East, priming the arrival of the production vehicle in the region for the 2024 calendar year. Cadillac aims to launch six new electric vehicles in the Middle East market by the 2025 calendar year. The new EV push is part of the luxury marque’s Vision 2030 plan, which will see Cadillac go fully electric across its lineup by 2030. Vision 2030 also stipulates that 30 percent of transportation in the city of Riyadh will utilize all-electric power by the end of the decade.
