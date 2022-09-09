Read full article on original website
NH Fish and Game rescues bear cub after its mom was hit by a car
The cub will be rehabilitated and then released into the wild. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department helped rescue a bear cub Wednesday after its mother was hit by a car. In a Facebook post, the department said that a female bear was hit and killed by a car on Route 16 in Wakefield.
La Crosse MTU to add new shelters at bus stops
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility (MTU) is planning to assess, update, refurbish and add new shelters at bus stops in the next year. The MTU will be utilizing federal transit funding to help go support the projects. The City of La Crosse is asking the community if there is a shelter that needs attention or...
S.Korea police arrest woman over dead children in suitcases in New Zealand
South Korean police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 42-year-old woman accused of murdering two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand. The woman, who is believed to be the mother of the two dead young children, was arrested in South Korea on murder charges following a request from New Zealand, police in both countries said.
