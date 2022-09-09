ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars

Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police bring back 'Operation Chill' to reward kids

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police are bringing back "Operation Chill" to reward children around the valley. The department says it's partnering with 7-Eleven to offer thousands of tickets for free Slurpees. Officers can hand out the tickets if they see children using crosswalks correctly, helping someone or...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

National Sober Day marked in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Sober Day is being recognized as an important day in National Recovery Month through September. For those battling sobriety, it’s considered a day to offer additional support and raise awareness. For those staying sober, it’s a day to celebrate their continued success.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
news3lv.com

The Source+ opens first dispensary with drive-thru service in Pahrump

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local dispensary, The Source+, has now opened its first location in Pahrump. The new store is located at 2370 Homestead Rd. in Pahrump, Nevada, and is the company's first location with a drive-thru pickup service. “Our Pahrump dispensary is bringing new elements to the community...
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Randy's Donuts in Las Vegas switches back to 24-hour operations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new favorite in Las Vegas won't be closing up any time soon. The Randy's Donuts website states its Las Vegas location is now operating 24 hours a day. A 24/7 schedule was originally planned for the doughnut shop when it opened, but incredible demand led the store to run from 5:30 a.m. until inventory ran out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday carnival to debut at M Resort Casino in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new holiday carnival is scheduled to debut at M Resort in Henderson later this year. The Snow Carnival Holiday Forest will open on Nov. 23, according to a news release, bringing several attractions for people of all ages. Guests can find a "Mini Matterhorn"...
HENDERSON, NV
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Queen Elizabeth
news3lv.com

Fergusons Downtown at Life is Beautiful

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fergusons Downtown has become a staple downtown, but they're offering some special things for Life is Beautiful festival-goers this weekend. Joining us now with more are Erica Bell and Connie Santos.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mentor Mondays: How Las Vegas organization is helping local youth

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's time for Mentor Monday. Joining us this week is Kris Helmick from Pacific West Injury Law, along with Anthony Olheiser, an ECF mentor and board member, and Crystal, who is a mentee. Go to VOTEPWIL.com Best of Las Vegas in 2022 now until Sept....
news3lv.com

Annual Greek Food Festival to return to Las Vegas in September

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A popular food festival is returning to Las Vegas for its 49th season this fall. The Greek Food Festival will be held Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, at the St. John The Baptist Greek Church, located at 5300 S. El Camino Rd. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Professional Firefighters of Nevada host annual 9/11 Memorial Procession on Fremont

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Professional Firefighters of Nevada (PFFN) led its annual September 11 Tribute Procession on the Fremont Street experience Sunday evening. Firefighters have been gathering to honor those lost during the terrorist attacks since 2003. The downtown tribute procession has been ongoing with a City of Las Vegas partnership since 2013.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Allegiant Stadium launches 'checkout-free' concession stores

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Allegiant Stadium has launched four "checkout-free" concession stores that have reduced wait times for fans. A spokesperson says the stores use the checkout-free platform Zippin. Shoppers tap a credit card or scan a QR code to enter the store and then take the items they want to purchase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man stabs mother to death in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported to a homicide at the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Nellis and Vegas Valley Drive. It was reported around 11:09 a.m. on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a southwest valley home Wednesday. Las Vegas police had responded to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, at around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a family disturbance. Police said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas arrested in San Diego

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect in the deadly stabbing of a Las Vegas woman was arrested in San Diego Wednesday morning, according to authorities. Michael Ricks, 24, was taken into custody by San Diego Police. Inmate records indicate Ricks is being held at San Diego Central Jail and an arraignment hearing is scheduled for Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV

