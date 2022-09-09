ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Ars Technica

Polio declared a disaster emergency in New York after more poliovirus found

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a "state disaster emergency" Friday after poliovirus was detected in wastewater from a fourth county, indicating that the dangerous virus continues to spread, potentially in areas with abysmal vaccination rates. Today's emergency declaration aims to boost access to polio vaccines in the state, allowing...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Capital Region state lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign bill banning pet store animal sales

The effort to shut down the so-called "puppy mill pipeline" in New York has reached the governor's office. Elected officials joined activists Monday, delivering thousands of postcards from shelter advocates and supporters across the state, calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign New York’s puppy mill pipeline legislation. It would ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores. Supporters of the legislation say many of the animals bred in mills suffer from pre-existing medical conditions that ultimately result in their eventual owners spending thousands of dollars in veterinary care.
PETS
fox40jackson.com

New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul

A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Showers, Storms Push Out as Colder Temps Expected to Take Hold of Tri-State Area

Showers and storms will push out of the area by early to mid-evening Tuesday after severe Severe thunderstorms pummeled the tri-state area overnight as most people slept, triggering booming thunder and a brief tornado warning in Brooklyn and Queens as windswept rain pelted streets and sidewalks. Scattered storms were expected...
QUEENS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
PIX11

Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
PENSACOLA, FL
yonkerstimes.com

No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled

A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily News

NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
96.1 The Eagle

This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales

Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.

