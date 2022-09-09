The effort to shut down the so-called "puppy mill pipeline" in New York has reached the governor's office. Elected officials joined activists Monday, delivering thousands of postcards from shelter advocates and supporters across the state, calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign New York’s puppy mill pipeline legislation. It would ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores. Supporters of the legislation say many of the animals bred in mills suffer from pre-existing medical conditions that ultimately result in their eventual owners spending thousands of dollars in veterinary care.

