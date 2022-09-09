Read full article on original website
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Ars Technica
Polio declared a disaster emergency in New York after more poliovirus found
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a "state disaster emergency" Friday after poliovirus was detected in wastewater from a fourth county, indicating that the dangerous virus continues to spread, potentially in areas with abysmal vaccination rates. Today's emergency declaration aims to boost access to polio vaccines in the state, allowing...
wamc.org
Capital Region state lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign bill banning pet store animal sales
The effort to shut down the so-called "puppy mill pipeline" in New York has reached the governor's office. Elected officials joined activists Monday, delivering thousands of postcards from shelter advocates and supporters across the state, calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to sign New York’s puppy mill pipeline legislation. It would ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores. Supporters of the legislation say many of the animals bred in mills suffer from pre-existing medical conditions that ultimately result in their eventual owners spending thousands of dollars in veterinary care.
PETS・
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
fox40jackson.com
New York City Dem endorses Republican Lee Zeldin instead of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A Democratic New York City councilman is crossing the political aisle and supporting a Republican challenger trying to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Councilman Robert Holden, who represents parts of Queens, endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin for governor Monday, citing the city’s crime woes and quality of life, the New York Post reported.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst 'since Great Depression'
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 this month
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in September. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
New York declares state of emergency amid growing number of polio cases
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency Friday over the rising number of polio cases being detected in wastewater in multiple jurisdictions. Hochul made the declaration in an executive order because of "evidence of circulating poliovirus," with Nassau County, N.Y., the latest to...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September
As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
NBC New York
Showers, Storms Push Out as Colder Temps Expected to Take Hold of Tri-State Area
Showers and storms will push out of the area by early to mid-evening Tuesday after severe Severe thunderstorms pummeled the tri-state area overnight as most people slept, triggering booming thunder and a brief tornado warning in Brooklyn and Queens as windswept rain pelted streets and sidewalks. Scattered storms were expected...
Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Police: Mother drowned three children on Coney Island
Charges are pending against the children's 30-year-old mother.
Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
Man who pinned D.C. police officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies
A man who was seen crushing a Metropolitan Police Department officer in a door frame during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been convicted of nine offenses, seven of them felonies, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Patrick McCaughey III, 25, of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and two others were convicted on multiple charges in a bench trial by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.
yonkerstimes.com
No Sympathy for Sobbing Attorney Who Stole $3.7 M From Families of Disabled
A disgraced attorney, who was raised, lives and works in Westchester, was sentenced to 1-3 years in jail for stealing more than $3.7 Million from eight different clients. Westchester DA Mimi Rocah’s office made the announcement about the sentencing of Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, who lives in Briarcliff and had a law office in Armonk, and who attended the New Rochelle schools growing up.
NYPD Commissioner Sewell still lives on Long Island with no immediate plans to move to NYC
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell still lives on Long Island, the Daily News has learned, with no immediate plans to move to the city, and that’s OK with Mayor Adams. Barring a waiver, the police commissioner normally has about 90 days to move into the five boroughs, as prior top cops Dermot Shea and James O’Neill did. But because of a COVID-19 executive order from March 2020 signed by former ...
wamc.org
Environmental group faults Massachusetts' enforcement of waste ban rules
A coalition of environmental organizations is calling on officials in Massachusetts to more strictly enforce existing rules on waste disposal. In a new report, Zero Waste Massachusetts claims 40 percent of the trash going to landfills and incinerators is prohibited materials such as paper, cardboard, glass, metal and wood. Based...
This Is How Much Tax New York State Places On Marijuana Sales
Let's be honest; the real reason New York State legalized adult-use recreational cannabis is due to the potential tax revenue it will produce. Although marijuana was decriminalized, the state fast-tracked approval of the legalization of marijuana after COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the budget. So much money was provided for COVID-19 relief and to protect residents, that the state had few options to recoup the money. Then those in power realized that cannabis (and online sports betting) were the answer. Vices usually are, lol. People spend a lot of money on things like gambling, alcohol, tobacco, sex, drugs, and marijuana.
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
