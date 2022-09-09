Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
Sunny skies Wednesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Sunny, warm and less humid. Highs in the upper 80's. Winds: East 5-10 mph.
12newsnow.com
Sunny, warm and dry Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Sunny, hot and less humid. Highs near 90. Winds: East 5-10 mph.
12newsnow.com
Mostly sunny, hot and humid Monday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and less humid. Highs around 90. Winds: North 3-8 mph.
12newsnow.com
Texas Department of Emergency Management hosting disaster recovery training in Orange Thursday
The training is know as iStat and is free. It's being held at the Orange County Convention and Expo center from 10 a.m. to noon.
