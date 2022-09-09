Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Fall Prevention Awareness Day, Sept. 22
Pierce County social media post. Falls are not a natural part of aging, but most falls can be prevented. Join us September 22 from 10-Noon at the Mel Korum YMCA in Puyallup for the annual Fall Prevention Awareness Day event! There will be fall prevention tips, exercise demos, giveaways and fun. 253-798-4600.
The Suburban Times
PCSD removes illegal encampment in Parkland
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department story. Last Wednesday, our deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large, illegal encampment on private property on 149th St S, between Pacific Ave S and C St S, in Parkland. This encampment has been the source of frequent calls for service, including shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and overdoses. Members of the encampment are also responsible for many thefts from nearby businesses and residences.
The Suburban Times
100 Things to Do in Tacoma Before You Die
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. Peggy Cleveland is a Steilacoom resident, a local journalist and travel writer. Her newest work is a guide book for visiting the local attractions in the Tacoma area. A book signing event will be held for 100 Things To Do in Tacoma Before You Die – on Sunday, September 18 at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom.
The Suburban Times
Last Chance to Participate in the Year’s Washington’s Cutest Pet Contest
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Pet owners can submit a favorite photo of their pet for a chance to win the Washington’s Cutest Pet Contest through Sept. 16. The winning dog, cat, or critter will receive the grand prize including a front cover feature in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Suburban Times
Letter: Who’s in charge here?
Street improvements continue in Lakewood. Right now, major work is being done on Washington Street. This work necessitates traffic being rerouted through a detour on 112th Street. Now that all this traffic is on 112th, someone decided it would be a good idea to do some road work there. Yes, you read that right. Road repairs are being done on the designated detour. It seems that someone at City Hall ought to schedule work to avoid such conflicts.
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit’s Special Board Meeting Retreat Held on September 15, 2022
Pierce Transit announcement. Notice is hereby given that the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting Retreat on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Pierce Transit Training Center Building, Rainier Conference Room, located at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. The meeting may also be attended virtually by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID No. 82425814481 or using Webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82425814481.
The Suburban Times
National rail strike would cancel Sounder commuter rail service
Sound Transit announcement. In the event of a national rail strike, Sounder commuter rail service between Everett and Lakewood and Seattle would be canceled beginning Friday, September 16 until workers return. Sounder will operate regular service on Thursday, September 15. Sounder trains are operated by unionized BNSF Railways employees under...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Updated COVID-19 booster shots are here! They offer you and your family extra protection against the latest omicron variants. Until our limited supply increases, we’ll give these booster doses to people who:. Are 50 years or older. Are immune compromised or have certain medical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle Woman Identified After Disappearing Over 30 Years Ago
Authorities found her remains in Snohomish County earlier this year.
The Suburban Times
DuPont Structure Fire Displaces Family and Pets
City of DuPont press release. On September 10, 2022, the DuPont Fire Department, Police Department, and units from West Pierce Fire Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at 3:43 AM. The structure fire was located at 2425 Arnold St., DuPont, WA. The first arriving police officer advised of a working fire and began making sure the occupants were out of the structure and began evacuating the next-door neighbors. DuPont Fire arrived and began applying water to the side of the home and roof until units from West Pierce arrived,
The Suburban Times
Celebrate the McKinley Neighborhood on September 10
City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma, in partnership with the Dometop Neighbors and Eastside Neighborhood Council, are celebrating the McKinley Neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 10 at Rogers Playfield (3151 East L. St.) The McKinley Neighborhood Fair will include a bike rodeo, Tacomarama Community...
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze is Back
Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement. After being cancelled two years due to health concerns, the Steilacoom Apple Squeeze will return on Sunday, October 2 from 10-4 in downtown Steilacoom. This 47th Squeeze will be a celebration of the apple, sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association to raise funds for...
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
Man found dead in Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
‘Multiple fatalities, serious injuries’ in crash on US 101 near Shelton
SHELTON, Wash. — A crash involving “multiple fatalities and serious injuries” blocked US 101 near Shelton on Wednesday, according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash involved a dump truck and two passenger vehicles on US 101 near Wallace...
masonwebtv.com
Two Died, One Injured after Crash Involving Gravel Truck
A Shelton woman and an Olympia man died Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 101 near the “C” Street Overpass in Shelton. The Washington State Patrol says a small pickup truck and an SUV were southbound on 101 about 7:30 AM. At milepost 346, the pickup crossed the centerline and struck the driver’s side of a northbound Peterbilt dump truck (which was reported as a “gravel truck”). A press memo says the dump truck “rotated counter-clockwise, tipped onto its passenger side, and collided” with the SUV in the southbound lane.
The Suburban Times
Pierce College Puyallup breaks ground on STEM Building on Sept. 14
Pierce College is excited to announce the groundbreaking of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Building on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. The STEM Building will be Pierce College Puyallup’s newest academic building since 2010. The building will provide 54,000 square feet of new space to meet...
The Suburban Times
Special Event at State Fair Combines Foods Around The World, Tai Chi, and Ventriloquist
The Tacoma Tai Chi Improvement Club will presents their 4th annual semi-extravaganza Tai Chi Awareness Event at the Washington State Fair from 3:30-5:30 pm on Saturday, September 17. Because every extravaganza should have a ventriloquist, Works of Gina’s will open the show with music and puppets who have an attitude....
The Suburban Times
Making A Difference Foundation Announces 2022 College Scholarship Winners
Making a Difference Foundation press release. Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) of Tacoma, Washington announces its 2022 scholarship awards to seven students attending college throughout the nation. Making A Difference Foundation and its President and Founder, Ahndrea Blue, believes that education is the greatest equalizer and force for change. “For...
The Suburban Times
Comcast Partners With City of Tacoma to Advance Digital Equity Efforts Across the South Puget Sound Region
City of Tacoma press release. TACOMA, Wash. – Today, Comcast announced that it will invest $300,000 to support digital access and adoption across the South Puget Sound region. Expanding on the foundational work of Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards to establish regional partnerships that advance digital equity for all, Comcast will award $150,000 to the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund, $50,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the South Puget Sound, $50,000 to the Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, and $50,000 in cash and donated laptop computers to TeamWrk. Comcast selected the recipient organizations based on their shared commitment to digital equity and programs that are specifically designed to provide residents in the South Puget Sound Region with internet access and skill-building services.
Comments / 0