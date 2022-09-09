Street improvements continue in Lakewood. Right now, major work is being done on Washington Street. This work necessitates traffic being rerouted through a detour on 112th Street. Now that all this traffic is on 112th, someone decided it would be a good idea to do some road work there. Yes, you read that right. Road repairs are being done on the designated detour. It seems that someone at City Hall ought to schedule work to avoid such conflicts.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO