New Haven, CT

Upcoming flu season could be a tough one

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A warning from experts: this coming flu season in the U.S. could be a tough one. What they’re seeing in Australia could spell trouble, especially amid COVID-19. Dr. Andrew Wong, a primary care physician with Hartford HealthCare Medical Group discusses the upcoming flu...
Why have the tropics been quiet?

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl. That is it so far for the 2022 hurricane season out here in the Atlantic. Now September 11th marks the peak day for hurricane season so technically today we are over the hump. So where do we stand?. The...
Recreational marijuana sales in Bristol stir debate

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of Bristol is preparing plans for recreational marijuana sales but not all residents are happy about it. Neighbors packed the room at the Bristol Public Library last week for a public hearing held by the Ordinance Committee. The topic at hand was how will the city regulate retail sales, but most residents were more vocal about marijuana itself.
BRISTOL, CT
Music in CT: Styx, Alice Cooper to take the stage

Conn. (WTNH) — This week is all about rock & roll as the legends of Styx and Alice Cooper take the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of artists rockin’ out across the state this week below:. Monday, September 12 — Sunday, September 18. Outlaw Festival...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Aces beat Sun 85-71, take 2-0 series lead in WNBA Finals

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals. The Aces are now one victory away from the franchise’s first championship...
NEW LONDON, CT

