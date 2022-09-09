(WXYZ) — Jacoby Windmon is filling up his list of honors just two weeks into the season. The Michigan State defensive end is again the Big Ten defensive player of the week. Windmon forced three fumbles against Akron, also recording 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He had a fumble recovery and five total tackles. Windmon is the first MSU defensive player to win the honor in consecutive weeks.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO