City Pulse - 9/13/22
LANSING, Mich. — Berl Schwartz, Editor & Publisher of the Lansing City Pulse talks about the kick-off of the 2022 Top of the Town contest, co-sponsored by City Pulse and Fox 47 News. For more information please visit lansingcitypulse.com or call (517) 371-5600. Want to check out other Morning...
American Home Kitchen Design - 9/13/22
LANSING, Mich. — Kami Buckwalter, Partner at American Home Kitchen Design talks about the services that they provide. For more information please visit AmericanHomekbDesign.com or call (517) 349-4690. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere. Sign up...
FULL INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh explains how JJ McCarthy won the Michigan QB job
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh explained on Monday how JJ McCarthy won the Michigan quarterback job. Michigan's head coach said the sophomore hit an "inflection point" and earned the starting spot. Harbaugh gave McCarthy and Cade McNamara the same advice he received when he was six: Advice from...
Mel Tucker ahead of first road test: "We're building the story of this year’s team right now."
Mel Tucker's Michigan State Spartans are 2-0 to start the season, but have their first true test away from the Woodshed in East Lansing as they hit the road to take on fellow Power Five Conference opponent from Washington. The Huskies are off to a 2-0 start and Tucker acknowledges...
INTERVIEW: John Beilein inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, reflects on U-M tenure, success
DETROIT — John Beilein was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, joining a collection of sports legends in the state. He reflected on his tenure in Ann Arbor. "It didn't look so good at the beginning. The first few years were rough," he said. "To...
Michigan State DE Jacoby Windmon wins back-to-back Big Ten defensive player of the week honors
(WXYZ) — Jacoby Windmon is filling up his list of honors just two weeks into the season. The Michigan State defensive end is again the Big Ten defensive player of the week. Windmon forced three fumbles against Akron, also recording 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He had a fumble recovery and five total tackles. Windmon is the first MSU defensive player to win the honor in consecutive weeks.
