westbendnews.net
PC Sheriff K-9 Unit Receive Donation
The FOE #2405 of Paulding, recently made a donation to the Paulding County Sheriff Department’s K-9 unit. Accepting the donation are Deputy Bill Lyons with K9 Duke (left), and Sergeant Nick Cunningham with K9 Vet (right). Representing the Eagles are (L-R) Jeff Clark, Nick Martinez, Doug MIller, Chris Moyer & John Gutierrez.
westbendnews.net
Next PCBW Guest: Dr. Jon Tomlinson (NSCC)
Tune in to My102.7 FM on Tuesday and Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to hear from Dr. Jon Tomlinson, the new dean of Northwest State Community College (NSCC) Van Wert campus. Jon will share his background and how his path led him to NSCC and how NSCC plans to connect to our local schools, communities, and businesses with programs to grow our workforce close to home. Thank you to Tiffany Goings with Paulding County OhioMeansJobs for making this program possible.
Times-Bulletin
Speakers address Crestview Board
CONVOY — Several people addressed the Crestview Local Board of Education during its meeting Monday evening. Three of them were from Westwood Behavioral Center — Molly Spieles, Kaylee Rickard, and Lillie Rosebrock. They spoke on issues concerning school safety as well as the social, emotional, and mental health of students. Spieles said Westwood and Crestview started their collaboration many years ago, noting she had been to the school 20 years ago concerning SADD — Students Against Drunk Driving and several times since then.
westbendnews.net
AHS Class of 1962 Reunion
The Antwerp High School Class of 1962 recently gathered for their 60th reunion at the Day in the Park and Alumni Banquet. Those present for the picture were: Jerry Berryhill, Don Smith, Larry Smith, Ray Friend, Larry Ryan, Joe Barker, Beverly Foreman Tustison and Julene Seslar Ott. Dennis Lucas and Sue Zuber Derck joined the group later. Regrets were sent from Larry Ladd and Susan Howard Kelley. The class has 13 deceased members. Classmates recently attended the Celebration of Life for Patsy Sukup which was held at the Sukup Farm. The Class would like to give a shout out to the ACDC for sponsoring the Alumni Banquet this year!
Times-Bulletin
Twelve graduate from Leadership Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Leadership is not a character trait. It is a skill, a discipline that requires conviction, creative focus and vision. Twelve individuals from area businesses successfully graduated from the 2022 Leadership Van Wert County program. The classes are facilitated by the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Northwest State Community College. The Class of 2022 spent the last nine months discovering how to further develop their leadership skills and then how to best use those skills not only in their workplace, but in our community.
Lima News
Wapak schools seeking HOF applicants
WAPAKONETA — Applications are open for the Wapakoneta City Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The deadline for new applications is Monday, Oct. 31. Past applications will be considered as well. The banquet will be held on February 11, 2023. More information is available at www.wapakoneta.org/page/distinguished-alumni.
Paulding County Progress
Divine Mercy plans to close Antwerp and Payne churches
PAULDING – Catholics along Route 49 in Paulding County will have to travel a bit farther to attend Mass after Divine Mercy Parish announced plans to close churches in Antwerp and Payne. According to the announcement read at services this past weekend, October 30 will be the last weekend...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Fire responds to Uptown Laundry
Daily Standard
100 Years of Law & Order
CELINA - When Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, launched his law practice in 1985 and made his way to Mercer County, he was enthralled with the beautiful, spectacular courthouse in downtown Celina. [More]
963xke.com
Going to Luke Bryan? The Allen County Sheriff has some tips
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Luke Bryan will be performing part of his 2022 Farm Tour on September 15th, at Spangler Farms located at 8332 Martin Road, Monroeville, IN 46773. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department put out some information that may be helpful if you’re planning on attending.
westbendnews.net
Military Vehicles To Highlight Antique Truck Show Sept. 18
The John Paulding Historical Society will host its 21st ATHS Vintage Truck Show, featuring antique, classic and special interest vehicles, on Sunday, Sept. 18, during the annual Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival. Again this year, military vehicles will join the exhibit of all sizes, eras, makes and models of trucks.
whatzup.com
Good banter and eats at Huntington diner
Like most of my discoveries for Off the Eaten Path, they are unplanned by design. That continues with my recent stop at The Country Post in Huntington. A friend who works for the government invited me to lunch, and he had only a few minutes to spare. He’s got it down to a science.
Daily Advocate
China Garden to close on Sept. 25
GREENVILLE — After 33 years of doing business in Greenville, the China Garden Restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors on Sept. 25. Richard Chui and wife, Carrie, said they are closing due to health and the state of the economy and job market. The Chuis have been putting in 12 to 15 hour days and have not been able to find the help they need. He has asked family members to take over the business, but most of them already have careers of their own.
Daily Standard
1 killed in St. Henry accident
ST. HENRY - A 33-year-old Coldwater man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a semitrailer at the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 119 at 4:29 p.m. Sunday. Bradley C. Wendel was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey.
peakofohio.com
Drake wins Blackford Memorial; Bellefontaine's Parker picks up victory – Shady Bowl results
The 2022 racing season is rapidly coming to a close with only two more Saturday night races left. The final event for the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models was held on Saturday as they closed out their season with the 55-lap Buster and Bussie Blackford Memorial. Logan McPherson led the...
William Shatner coming to Butler in March
On March 12, 2023, the man who delivered many of the greatest lines and scenes in science fiction history will visit Butler University.
Deer hunting season opens soon in Ohio
LIMA —The beginning of deer hunting season is here. Across the state of Ohio, deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24. Last season, more than 95,000 deer were taken with a bow. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bow hunting has increased in popularity. Archery season lasts until Feb. 5.
wfft.com
Allen County Sheriff's Department issues tips and rules to stay safe during upcoming Luke Bryan performance
MONROEVILLE, Ind., (WFFT) - The Allen County Sheriff's Department wants concert-goers to be safe and enjoy the upcoming Luke Bryan performance. The concert will take place Thursday at Spangler Farms, 8332 Martin Road, in Monroeville. The parking lot opens at 2 p. m., and no one should be dropped off before then. Tickets must be presented for parking access.
WANE-TV
FWFD: Demolition halted at St. Joe Hospital after partial collapse on crane
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A demolition crew halted work on the old St. Joe Hospital downtown after part of the structure collapsed on a crane Monday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. A portion of the west and south side of the structure, located at Main...
