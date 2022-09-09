Read full article on original website
Game and Fish Allocates Five Bighorn Sheep Licenses For 2022
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department allocated five bighorn sheep licenses for the 2022 hunting season, the same as last year. One license was issued in unit B1, one in B3, one in B4 and one in B5. In addition, one license, as authorized under North Dakota Century Code, was auctioned in May by the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation, from which all proceeds are used to enhance bighorn sheep management in North Dakota.
Youth Deer, Military Waterfowl Weekend
Introduce a youngster to duck hunting during North Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl weekend Sept. 17-18. In addition, the special veteran and active military personnel waterfowl season is set for the same weekend. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has a Virtual Duck Hunting Mentor webpage with all the...
California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
ASK A TROOPER: “Highway Hay Loading”
Question: Is it legal for farmers to load hay on a state highway? Our neighbor bales several miles of state highway ditches. To load the round bales he drives down the highway with a pickup and bale wagon. His son is in the ditch with a tractor and loader. The son gets a bale on the loader and driving perpendicular to the road drives up the ditch and puts the bale on the bale wagon. The son with the loader stops with his front wheels on the shoulder of the road and puts the bale on the trailer. The bale wagon is stopped on the state highway in the lane of traffic so the bale can be loaded. Is this legal?
Accused ex-hitman tied to Mexican cartel extradited to North Dakota
FARGO – An accused prolific hitman for a Mexican drug cartel has been transferred to face federal charges in North Dakota, nearly 11 years after he was apprehended in Tijuana. Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha appeared Friday in Fargo on three charges, including conspiracy to commit murder for a continuing criminal...
