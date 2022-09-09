Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cubs ready to spend in free agency, already have two targets in crosshairs
The Chicago Cubs may not be making the postseason this year, but they are expected to go all-in on two big free agents this offseason. The Chicago Cubs are set to miss the postseason for the second-consecutive year. This comes after they decided to move on from their core of players that helped them win the World Series in 2016. They replenished the farm system, and apparently they have some big moves planned in free agency.
3 reasons the Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater right now
We’re only one week into the 2022 NFL season and I want the Miami Dolphins to make an impact move. Not only would this move be savvy and loaded with foresight, but it would potentially get the best out of Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins need to trade Teddy Bridgewater and they need to do it yesterday.
Pete Carroll has no shame in sharing just how desperately he wanted to beat Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said the win over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos was “really rewarding” for former players. Entering the 2022 season, the Seattle Seahawks were not expected to have much success. Instead, they were able to pull off the massive upset win over the Denver Broncos, who had the quarterback they traded away in Russell Wilson.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0